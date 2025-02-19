Powerhouse Basketball Coach Unleashes Stupid Rant, Looks Like A Fool: WATCH

UCLA basketball coach Mick Cronin made himself look like an idiot Tuesday night.

The Bruins lost to a mediocre at best Minnesota Gophers team 64-61 to fall to 19-8 on the season. While the Bruins are still in fine position for March, any hope of making a run for the B1G title likely died Tuesday night.

Cronin's reaction? He decided to continue his habit of complaining and ranting.

Mick Cronin behaves like a child after UCLA loses to Minnesota.

The UCLA coach addressed the media after the game, and sarcastically declared that the real problem is that the team is poorly coached.

He made a series of sarcastic claims about not having his players prepared, and it's borderline painful to watch. It resembles a child throwing a tantrum.

Give the video a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

How does anyone take this guy seriously? Furthermore, why would you want to play for him? This man rants more than a teenage girl whose crush went for another girl.

It's not just childish. It's embarrassing. The Bruins lost. Own up and take it like a man. Ultimately, the buck stops somewhere.

He's the head coach. There's nobody above him who can take responsibility. Instead of presenting a unified front publicly and criticizing privately, he's sarcastically blaming himself for the way his players play.

It's a very tough look for a team fighting for seeding in the NCAA Tournament.

Best of luck to Cronin the rest of the way. It certainly seems like he's going to need it. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.