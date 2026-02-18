UCLA Basketball Coach Behaves Like A Childish Jacka$$ With Reporter, Should Be Embarrassed: WATCH

UCLA lost to Michigan State 82-59, and the night only got worse after the game ended.

UCLA basketball coach Mick Cronin had some unbelievably cringe behavior Tuesday night.

The Bruins got rocked by Michigan State 82-59, and UCLA's NCAA Tournament chances seem to be slipping away.

Not only was it a blow-out loss, but it was simply embarrassing across the board for the once-prestigious program.

It got so bad that Mick Cronin decided to eject one of his own players. That's not something you see very often.

Mick Cronin behaves like an idiot after Michigan State loss.

The night only got worse after the clock hit zero and UCLA fell to 17-9 on the season. Cronin got into one of the pettiest exchanges with a reporter you'll ever see.

The UCLA coach was asked about Michigan State's student section, and it was off to the races from there.

It climaxed with Cronin asking the reporter if he was raising his voice during the exchange (he absolutely wasn't).

Watch the laugh-out-loud stupid moment unfold in the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Absolutely pathetic. Let me share some free advice for everyone reading this. A grown man should never utter the words "are you raising your voice to me" in any context to a reporter, stranger or just about any other human on the planet. It's about as emasculating as it gets.

This is the problem with Mick Cronin, and it's been a problem for a long time. He seems to think he's a real tough guy. Almost like he's in a mobster movie.

The man is from Cincinnati, Ohio. Last time I checked, not exactly a bastion of made men of La Cosa Nostra walking around Cincy. Dude needs a serious reality check. He's a basketball coach. Not some hardened tough guy.

Furthermore, the reporter clearly wasn't raising his voice. Is Cronin living in an alternate reality or something? What the hell is he talking about? He was asked a simple question, and then the UCLA coach decided to escalate.

What do you think of Cronin's antics? Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.