Michigan’s Vlad Goldin Proposed To Camryn Vogler At The Worst Possible Time

University of Michigan big man Vladislav Goldin is guaranteed to get a ring, though not necessarily for anything the 12th-ranked Wolverines accomplish on the hardwood.

His ring is coming the old-fashioned way, via a virtual NBA2K championship.

Kidding!

Vlad’s getting married.

Poor guy.

Kidding again, kind of.

Goldin popped the question to girlfriend Camryn Vogler on Friday evening in the middle of UM’s Crisler Center court.

A proposal every girl dreams of: a sweaty 7-footer popping the question while more than 13,000 fans sidestep fallen popcorn, jiggling the keys in their pockets as they make their way to the exits.

Sadly, neither the JumboTron nor the Kiss Cam found their way into this love story. Guess we'll have to wait for the next installment of the Fifty Shades of Grey series for that much romance.

Oh, and Goldin's proposal was as well-timed as a Chris Webber timeout. The Russian-born center dropped to one knee after the Wolverines lost at home to rival Michigan State, despite leading at halftime. The loss drops the Wolverines from first-place in the Big Ten, a spot now occupied by the Spartans.

Couldn't he have waited for unranked Nebraska on Monday night? Why didn't he play it safe and get the big ask out of the way in late December when UM handled Western Kentucky by 48? Even a pre-Christmas gift following a drubbing of the Fort Wayne Mastodons on December 22nd?

I can't imagine NBA scouts are going to be thrilled with big Vlad's decision-making.…

Vlad Goldin And Camryn Vogler Are Engaged

Timing aside, Goldin got this one right. Vogler's a former Florida Atlantic volleyball player who met Goldin when he was playing hoops for FAU. Goldin spent three seasons playing for the Owls after transferring from Texas Tech. He's in his first season with Michigan.

Following the engagement, Vogler told the Detroit Free Press that she was "completely surprised," and "had no idea."

After the couple's Crisler Center moment, Goldin told the Free Press that, despite the loss, he felt it was the perfect time to propose. "…life outside basketball is way bigger than basketball," Goldin said. "So I just thought, she had a great energy, she looked great, why wait to do it tomorrow? So I changed my mind and decided to do it."

Though it's far too soon to nail down a wedding date or honeymoon destination, something tells me that a romantic like Vladislav Goldin will have something exotic planned. I'm thinking a reasonably quiet meal at Ann Arbor's finest Olive Garden followed by courtside seats for a Pistons game.

