Michigan's Interim Head Coach Thinks Bryce Underwood Might Be Batman

Michigan Wolverines true-freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood is one of the most talked-about players in college football this season, and not just because he's making the big bucks.

He's also a really good player.

So good, in fact, that his interim head coach would like to get a DNA test, just to make sure that he's not a certain Caped Crusader.

The Wolverines had just wrapped an unholy 63-3 beatdown of the Central Michigan Chippewas when interim head coach Biff Poggi, who was coaching in place of the suspended Sherrone Moore, was asked about his star QB.

Considering Underwood had some insane stats on the day — 16-for-25 for 235 passing yards and a touchdown, plus 114 rushing yards and two more touchdowns with his legs — Poggi was more than complimentary.

"He might actually be Batman. We need to do a DNA test on him, because he could be Batman," Poggi said.

Man, imagine reading that in your 23andMe results…

"I'm 30% Irish; that makes sense, 21% German… Well, that explains my affinity for David Hasselhoff… Ooh, look at this! I'm 5% Bruce Wayne!"

It's an interesting question, because of all superheroes, I never thought of Bruce Wayne as a football guy. I think he'd be more of a polo guy, but who knows? Maybe he would've had Alfred out there running routes while airmailing him some deep balls on the grounds of Wayne Manor.

It's quite the thought exercise. Especially if you do it with Adam West Batman. Then it's hilarious too.

While not the toughest opponent, that offensive explosion against Central Michigan should have the Wolverines feeling pretty good. They'll get their Big Ten slate underway next week against Nebraska.

Moore will miss that game as well. He will also be forced to sit out a game next season — September 5 against Western Michigan — which will take place in…Germany.