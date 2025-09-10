College Football Fans Seethe With Rage Over Simple Issue, Will Needs Lots Of Coffee

College football fans are buzzing about the start time of the USC/Michigan State game.

Michigan State and USC are both currently sitting at 2-0, and both programs are hoping to have a much better season in 2025 than in 2024.

They're off to a strong start, and will meet in Los Angeles at Memorial Stadium on September 20th. However, the start time….is sparking some interesting reactions.

USC/Michigan State kickoff time enrages fans.

You'd think a game featuring a team in Michigan would start at a reasonable time so that people in the region could watch.

You'd certainly think that. Common sense would dictate it.

You'd be wrong, in this case.

Michigan State/USC is scheduled to kick at 11:00 p.m. EST. As we all know, that time will almost certainly end up getting bumped back 20+ minutes to accommodate games ending later than expected.

This is simply outrageous. A game featuring a Big Ten team starting at nearly midnight is madness, and you don't have to take my word for it.

The reactions on social media are of justifiable rage.

There is zero reason for a game to start around midnight local time for a fan base. None. Now, why is it happening?

That's simple to figure out. The Big Ten now has teams across America and on both coasts. There are only so many spots to get on TV, and ultimately, USC and Michigan State aren't good enough right now to draw top priority. It's a casualty of not just conference expansion, but neither team being elite. Trust me, if these two teams were in the top 10, they wouldn't be kicking this late. Hell, if they were both in the top 25 they wouldn't be kicking this late. Instead, they had a combined record last season of 12-13. So, here we are, folks.

USC kicks at 8:00 p.m. local time, and Michigan fans will be until 3:00 a.m. into the next morning to watch the Spartans. At least both fan bases can rest easy knowing the Big Ten is now swimming in cash as the country's richest league. Life is about trade-offs, after all.

Would I stay up that late to watch if I was a diehard MSU fan? I would, but I'm probably missing some wires in my head. The average person absolutely won't.

Good luck to Michigan State fans. I hope you like coffee because you're going to need a lot of it. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.