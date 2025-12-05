Michigan State Just Entered The College Football Arms Race With A Bang

That's going to buy one hell of a roster in East Lansing!

The arms race in college football continues to heat up.

With the relatively new advent of paying players now considered above board, athletic departments are falling all over themselves to secure funding to help maintain a competitive roster in a Power 4 conference.

You've been seeing more and more "non-traditional powers" throwing their hats in the ring to try and fund their way to national relevance, most famously out in Lubbock, where the Texas Tech Red Raiders are on the precipice of a Big 12 championship and a College Football Playoff berth.

Our latest participant in the college football arms race hails from East Lansing, Michigan.

The Spartans of Michigan State are trying their damnedest to get back to where they were in the early to mid 2010s, when head coach Mark Dantonio had the team competing for the Big Ten title year in and year out.

And one of the school's mega boosters may have just dropped the biggest bomb in the war yet.

Yes, you read that right, some generous fellow donated more than $400 MILLION to the athletic department at Michigan State.

Greg Williams, a Michigan State booster and CEO of Acrisure, along with his wife, Dawn, gifted their hundreds of millions earlier on Friday through the university’s "Uncommon Will, Far Better World" campaign.

Now, to be sure, not all of this money will be going to the football program.

It's earmarked for the athletic department at MSU, which involves all of their sports programs as well as facilities upgrades. But make no mistake about it, you can rest assured the bulk of this money will go towards funding the NIL apparatus for the Spartans' football team.

Seeing how the football program at any Power 4 institution is more than likely the clear breadwinner, this would make sense.

Naturally, there were plenty of nerds on X who took exception to this donation and its intended purpose.

Cry me a river!

Trust me, if the football team at a Big Ten or SEC school is rolling, everyone at the university eats.

Just look at how much Alabama has grown since its football program took off after Nick Saban's arrival.

In the meantime, if you start seeing Michigan State randomly signing top-five recruiting classes and bringing in a bunch of five-stars in the transfer portal, you'll know why.