Tom Izzo Goes Nuclear On Former Spartan During Ugly Midgame Ejection From Stands

Michigan State blew out USC on Monday night, 80-51, and while the game on the floor may not have been loaded with drama, plenty unfolded in the stands in what turned into what will likely be the most-awkward moment of the college hoops season.

The contest marked the annual Izzone Alumni Night with plenty of former Spartans returning to East Lansing, Mich. to honor head coach Tom Izzo. Former Michigan State center Paul Davis was in attendance for the game, but didn't stick around to see the final buzzer, and that wasn't by choice.

With the Spartans leading by 21 points with six minutes left in the contest, a referee stopped the action and pointed to a fan sitting a couple of rows up from the floor. That fan turned out to be Davis, who played for the Spartans in the early 2000s.

Before Davis was ultimately ejected from the game, the official walked over to Izzo, who seemed to be entirely on board with his former player being tossed from his seat. At one point, Izzo looked over to Davis and shouted, "What the fu-k are you doing?"

Davis, who was enjoying a Twisted Tea in the stands, stood up and put his hands on his chest to signal his apology before leaving.

After the game, Izzo explained the situation, stating that Davis had said something to the referee that shouldn't be said, anywhere.

"What he said, you should never say anywhere in the world, and that ticked me off. And so, just because it's 20 years later, I'm going to have to call him tomorrow and tell him what I thought of it. And you know what he'll say? 'I screwed up coach. Sorry.' He kind of got after the official and he was 150 percent wrong. And for a guy like me to 150 percent agree with the official, it's almost illegal," Izzo explained.

"So I feel bad that Paul did that because he's been a guy that comes back a lot... But he's been really good with our players... Let's not get carried away, it wasn't something racial, it wasn't something sexual. It was just the wrong thing to say, and I'll leave it at that."

Talk about a unique and incredibly awkward situation that Davis put himself in. Going from ‘a beloved former center’ to ‘the former Spartan who got kicked out of a game once’ is a tough transition.