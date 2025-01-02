Michigan And Ohio State Take Their Rivalry To The Ice At Wrigley Field With Baseball-Inspired Uniforms

The Winter Classic is in the books, but they're not going to plant a 200x85-foot sheet of ice in the middle of a 110-year-old stadium and only get one use out of it.

So, four college hockey games will hit the ice this weekend as part of "The Frozen Confines: Big Ten Hockey Series."

Even better, one of the biggest rivalries in college sports will be represented with the Ohio State Buckeyes taking on the Michigan Wolverines.

We've already seen some great get-ups from Notre Dame, Penn State, and the Wisconsin women — all of whom will be playing at Wrigley on Friday and Saturday — and now we know what the Michigan and Ohio State matchup will look like out on the ice.

The Wolverines unveiled their special Cubs-inspired uniforms this week and they are something to behold

I mean, just look at these…

As you can tell from that tweet, these were inspired by the uniforms the Cubs wore back in the 1980s during the days of Ryne Sandberg and Andre Dawson.

Well, these will look mighty fine alongside the Buckeye's baseball-inspired threads which were unveiled last month.

You love to see all of these teams bringing it on the specialty jersey front for such a special event.

But for Ohio State and Michigan, it's a bit more than a special event. Of course, it's a big deal when these two play each other in any sport, but they're all sitting fourth and fifth in the Big Ten standings respectively.

So, this is going to be an important game, and it's one of four on the weekend as Penn State and Notre Dame will hit the ice after Ohio State and Michigan on Friday.

Then on Saturday, the Wisconsin and Ohio State women will play (it's also a national championship rematch), followed by the Wisconsin and Michigan State fellas.