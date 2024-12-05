Bone-Chilling Michigan/Ohio State Video Goes Viral, Features Music From Famous Movie

A Michigan/Ohio State edit is one of the hardest you'll ever see.

The Wolverines marched into Columbus this past weekend, and shocked the college football world by dropping the Buckeyes with a 13-10 victory.

The Michigan victory knocked Ohio State out of the Big Ten title game and any shot the team had at a first round bye in the College Football Playoff.

Ryan Day's seat is also starting to feel very toasty right now.

Incredible Michigan/Ohio State edit goes viral.

Well, winning on the field wasn't the only victory Michigan secured. The fans also won on social media. The X account @umichwolverine1 dropped a video of the Wolverines walking out onto the field at The Horseshoe set to the song "The Beast" from Taylor Sheridan's hit movie "Sicario."

It's without question one of the coolest videos you'll see this week from the college football world, and already has more than 4.9 million views on X.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Anyone who says that video isn't awesome shouldn't ever be listened to again. That goes so hard that it feels like I'm ready to get in a gunfight. Seeing the Michigan flag go up in a stadium full of bitter and angry Ohio State fans was a shot of energy to the soul.

Don't take my word for it. Many people felt the same way. Check out some of the reactions below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

College football fans are simply a different breed of fans. It's an incredibly tribal sport. It's not like anything else on the planet.

College football fans are willing to do anything to win. They're just like Alejandro and Matt in "Sicario." Ruthless. Ruthless to the core.

Throw in one of the best songs in recent Hollywood memory, and it's not hard to see why this edit is going so viral. It perfectly sets the tone.

For those unfamiliar, "The Beast" plays when the American convoy makes its way into Mexico in the popular film.

Shoutout to @umichwolverine1 for giving college football fans one of the coolest edits we've ever seen. Also, watch "Sicario" if you've never seen it before. It's 100% worth your time. It's among Sheridan's best work, and will keep you on the edge of your seat the entire time. Let me know your thoughts on the edit and legendary film at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.