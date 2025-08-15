Social Media Erupts After Hearing Michigan's Punishment For Massive Cheating Scandal

Michigan faced serious cheating allegations when it won the 2023 national title.

Social media is full of takes after the NCAA handed down Michigan's punishment for its infamous cheating scandal.

Michigan was hit with its punishment Friday for the now-infamous Connor Stalions-led sign-stealing saga. Stalions was accused of running an operation to steal signs that would have made the CIA proud. It was worth the risk because the Wolverines won the national title for the 2023 season……and it came at a pretty cheap cost.

Below are Michigan's punishments:

Current head coach Sherrone Moore suspended for two games during the 2025 season and one game in 2026.

Michigan fined $20 million.

Former head coach Jim Harbaugh hit with a 10-year show-cause penalty.

Connor Stalions hit with eight-year show-cause penalty.

Denard Robinson iht with a three-year show-cause penalty.

Michigan gets a 25 percent reduction in football official visits pertaining to recruiting.

Limits on recruiting communications.

Social media reacts to Michigan punishment.

Any fans who say they wouldn't take that punishment in return for a national title are lying. That's a great deal for the Wolverines, and I'm sure they'd 100 percent do it all over again knowing the outcome.

However, social media is all over the place with reactions. Some happy, some angry and some downright hilarious.

Welcome to college football at its finest. We have fans out here erupting with rage, still defending Michigan and acting like stand-up comedians.

Are you not entertained?

Inject this directly into my veins. This is the perfect kind of content to get us ready for the season starting. People are at each other's throats, and I couldn't love it more.

To be clear, it's clear to anyone with eyes and a brain that Michigan's little sign-stealing scheme violated the rules - which the NCAA has now made crystal clear.

Yet, the punishment is a complete and total joke. I'd pay $100 million for Wisconsin to win a national championship. A $20 million fine is a bargain.

What do you think of Michigan's punishment? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.