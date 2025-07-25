Michigan Football In 'Advanced Discussions' To Play 2026 Season Opener In Germany

Should this deal happen, it will be the first Division 1 football game ever player in Germany.

The Michigan and Western Michigan football programs appear likely to break out the bratwursts and some kegs of beer in 2026.

According to OnSports3, the Wolverines and Broncos are well on their way to meeting up in Germany for a Week 0 matchup to begin the 2026 college football season. It will be the first time that either team has played in Europe in program history.

"We are in advanced discussions to create this first-of-its-kind opportunity for our student-athletes and fans," Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said in a statement. "The University of Michigan is one of the few worldwide brands in college athletics and the interest in playing an international game would be unique. This would be a great opportunity to teach 'Go Blue' to a new group of fans in Germany."

The game is tentatively scheduled for August 29th, and would take place at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt.

Should this happen, next year’s matchup will be a seminal moment in college football history. While the sport has a long-standing tradition of playing games in Ireland (including the Kansas State vs. Iowa State matchup this fall), it will be the first time a Division 1 game will take place in Germany.

Michigan finished last season by beating Alabama in the ReliaQuest Bowl, while Western Michigan lost to South Alabama in the Salute to Veterans Bowl.