Michigan’s Final Four Title Win Sends Message: The Big Ten Owns This Era Of College Athletics

Wolverines winning Final Four puts an exclamation point on the Big Ten’s dominant run across college football and basketball.

INDIANAPOLIS —In front of a pro-Michigan crowd inside Lucas Oil Stadium, the Wolverines added another trophy to the Big Ten’s growing collection — one that will have plenty around the country taking notice after defeating UConn 69-63.

After Indiana won the College Football Playoff title and UCLA captured the women’s championship on Sunday, it was Michigan capturing the conference's first men's basketball title since Michigan State won it all in 2000.

Call it poetic, or call it a resurgence. Either way, commissioner Tony Petitti is captaining a golden era for the Big Ten.

As Michigan took the court in what felt like Crisler Center South, the question was simple: Could this Dusty May team finish off the dominant run it had teased all season?

After dismantling Alabama and Tennessee in Chicago, then rolling past Arizona in the Final Four, the only real concern was whether UConn’s speed could knock Michigan off course.

Even after starting 0-for-9 from three-point range, all it took was a quick 5-0 burst to flip the game. From there, Michigan held a lead and fought off multiple UConn surges down the stretch.

UConn, powered at times by Alex Karaban, made its push. But once the second half began, it became clear the Wolverines were simply too much in the paint — a defining trait of this team all season.

Even when UConn cut the Michigan lead down to six, nothing Dan Hurley could say to the officials, or his team, was going to prevent the Wolverines from dominating inside the arc. A trademark for Dusty May's squad this season.

And, thanks to Elliot Cadeau once again clamping down on the defensive side, UConn was 5-20 from 3pt range at the 12:47 mark of the second half. AKA, not good enough to win a national title.

Heck, while playing with a bum knee, Yaxel Lendeburg was held scoreless through the opening nine minutes of this game. Even with the Wolverines star playing hurt, he still found a way to wreak havoc on the defensive end.

That is Michigan basketball.

And for the opening ten minutes of the second half, Dan Hurley could only look at the officials with pure amazement at what he thought was a bad whistle. I'll give the UConn coach a bit of wiggle room in his argument, though he wasn't going to get much sympathy from the officials.

The Big Ten Is King, And They Keep Stacking Trophies

We all knew heading into this game what was at stake for a conference that has essentially lapped the SEC, in more ways than one.

Off the court, the Big Ten is in a better place from a financial standpoint. Now, on the court or field, they are dominating college athletics in major sports. Two titles in basketball, with Indiana going undefeated to win the College Football Playoff.

What more could you ask for if you were commissioner Tony Petitti? I don't know, maybe a run at the College World Series, or women's softball taking home the title.

And, this train might not be stopping any time soon.

Thanks to a vested interest from donors across the conference, we are all witnessing the new reality in college athletics. Years ago, it was the SEC that made headlines for their coaching hires in basketball to flip the script. Yes, it paid off from a product standpoint, along with championships.

Sure, Florida was the reigning champion as both teams took to the court on Monday night, but that trophy will now have a spot not only in Ann Arbor, but also Big Ten headquarters.

As we enter into what we like to call ‘Spring Meeting’ season for college athletics, you can bet Petitti will be walking with extra pep in his step.

Remember that scene from ‘Captain Phillips’ when the pirates came aboard and told Tom Hanks ‘I’m The Captain'?

Well, that part could easily be played by the Big Ten commissioner now. No, the SEC isn't going anywhere, and commissioner Greg Sankey will undoubtedly make a push to regain some of that mojo in future years, but it's obvious which conference runs college athletics at the moment.

And if you couldn't figure it out by now, Michigan raising yet another trophy should make it clear.