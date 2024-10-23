Michelle Beadle Sides With Browns Fans On Deshaun Watson Injury: ‘I Would’ve Cheered My A** Off'

Michelle Beadle does not feel sorry for Deshaun Watson.

During the Cleveland Browns' 21-14 home loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Watson went down with what was later revealed to be a season-ending ruptured Achilles. Normally, an injured player on the field results in a moment of silence from the crowd followed by bipartisan applause once the player gets up or is helped off the field.

But not this time. Browns fans erupted in cheers as they saw their quarterback lying motionless on the ground.

According to Beadle, she would have been right there with them. In fact, she would have been booing Watson long before the injury ever happened.

"The fans think that because they pay their money, they can do or say whatever they want out loud," Beadle told her co-host, Cody Decker, on Monday. "That’s exactly what Deshaun Watson did. He did whatever he wanted, and then he paid some money to make a problem go away. I would’ve cheered my ass off. Here’s the problem — I would’ve been booing Deshaun Watson the minute they brought him to Cleveland.

"The fans were put in a garbage situation, and if you talk to a lot of Browns’ fans, they don’t like him; they never liked him. They hated the move by the organization, and they didn’t want to be forced to cheer for this person, who they don’t find to be a decent human."

Michelle Beadle Has Ruthless Assessment Of Deshaun Watson Situation

It's not a secret that Browns fans are unhappy with Watson. The three-time Pro Bowl player has been underwhelming (to say the least) since he was traded to Cleveland in 2022 and signed a five-year, fully guaranteed $230 million contract extension. The Browns (1-6) are the only team in the NFL this season who has yet to score 20 points in a game, and Watson hasn't thrown for 200 yards yet in 2024.

And that's not to mention the nearly 25 lawsuits alleging sexual assault and/or misconduct against the QB. Still, that didn't stop several media members and athletes, including Browns All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett from jumping to his defense.

After the game, Garrett scolded Cleveland fans for booing Watson and even made the egregious claim that the quarterback has always been "a model citizen."

Beadle — along with everyone else — is not buying it.

"I think what the Cleveland Browns players did yesterday was reprehensible. You want to stand by your dude? You can do it with minimal words. What I don’t need is for you to canonize the guy in front of cameras and microphones, and act like we’re wrong for not liking him, or we’re the world against Deshaun Watson," Beadle said.

"The way people feel about Deshaun Watson has nothing to do with his Achilles or his play as a quarterback. It has to do everything with what he’s been accused and what he has settled with dozens of women for doing — and that’s what we know of."