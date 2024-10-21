LeBron James Bashes Browns Fans Who Cheered After Deshaun Watson Injury, Immediately Gets Called Out

LeBron James has come to the defense of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson while calling out Cleveland fans after the quarterback suffered what appears to be a season-ending injury on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Watson left Sunday's contest on a cart after suffering an Achilles injury. Within seconds of Watson hitting the turf, some fans at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland could be heard cheering.

Watson's performance on the field this season has been inconsistent at best, and you couple that with the 20+ lawsuits filed against him by women alleging sexual assault, and you have a recipe for some fans not to feel sorry for him as he laid on the field clutching his leg.

Hours after the fact, James jumped on X to call out Cleveland fans who weren't showing any support for Watson following the injury, calling those fans lame. Folks weren't exactly pleased with James' assessment of the situation.

James' sentiment echoed what multiple Browns players said after the team's 21-14 loss to the Bengals on Sunday afternoon.

"We don’t boo guys who are injured on the field, especially when the cart comes out," Myles Garrett explained. "We should be ashamed of ourselves as Browns and as fans to boo anyone and their downfall. (Watson’s) not perfect, he doesn’t need to be. None of us are expected to be perfect."

"Can’t judge him for what he does off the field or on the field, because I can’t throw stones from my glass house, but we need to do better."

Jameis Winston, who entered the game during the fourth quarter, was emotional during his postgame press conference as well as he reflected on the situation surrounding Watson.

"I am very upset with the reaction to a man that has had the world against him for the past four years and he put his body and his life on the line for this city every single day," Winston said. "Regardless of your perception, regardless of what you thought should happen with him, he committed every single day that I’ve been here to be the best that he can be for this team."