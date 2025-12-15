EXCLUSIVE: From NFL Sidelines To U.S. Senate? Michele Tafoya Considers Minnesota Run

The former NFL sideline reporter has met with top Republican committees as she weighs a 2026 bid and a rare GOP pickup attempt in Minnesota.

Michele Tafoya, the former NFL sideline reporter turned political analyst, is considering a run for the United States Senate in her current home state of Minnesota, OutKick has learned. Sources familiar with the situation say she is expected to make a final decision in early 2026.

Tafoya met with the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), Senate Leadership Fund, and other stakeholders in Washington, D.C. last week. The NRSC has been recruiting her to run for the Senate race in Minnesota, where the Democratic primary has pitted progressive favorite Peggy Flanagan against Chuck Schumer-backed Angie Craig.

Tafoya gave up her NBC career so she could speak more openly about her conservative political beliefs. The breaking point for Tafoya at the media giant came in December 2021 when she appeared on "The View" and served as the conservative panelist. The rest of the cast on the show supported Colin Kaepernick's national anthem protest, and his assertion that the NFL resembled the slave trade, while Tafoya raised some important counterpoints.

"I’ve been covering the NFL for 25 years," Tafoya said at the time. "Nobody forces these guys to play. I thought comparing it to the slave trade was a little rough. These guys enter willingly, they are the most well cared for people. Yes, they play a hard sport. And every one of them — black, white, Latino, whoever’s playing the sport — will tell you how much they love it, and they’re willing to do it, and they make a damn good living."

Tafoya nnounced in February 2022 that she wanted to pursue other career opportunities. Shortly after, she became the co-chair for Republican Minnesota gubernatorial candidate Kendall Qualls when he ran against Tim Walz in 2022.

Tafoya's Rise in Minnesota Politics

Since then, Tafoya has become more active politically, particularly in Minnesota. Tafoya has taken Walz and Rep. Ilhan Omar to task many times over their policies and rhetoric. Most recently, Tafoya has railed against a $1 billion fraud scheme in Minnesota that she linked to Walz and Omar.



Tafoya grew up in California and attended UC Berkeley for her undergraduate degree and USC for her master’s degree. She moved to Minnesota after graduation to pursue a career in sports broadcasting and has lived in the state since.

According to sources familiar with the situation, Tafoya has been receiving calls from supporters in Minnesota encouraging her to run, and she's had ongoing conversations with South Carolina Sen. and NRSC Chairman, Tim Scott.

Minnesota hasn't had a Republican senator since Norm Coleman, who left office in January 2009. Should Tafoya choose to run, she'd look to reverse a trend that has continued for over 15 years.