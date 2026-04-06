Michael Wilbon Left Disgusted By 'Classless' Geno Auriemma

Michael Wilbon unloads on Auriemma, calling the legendary UConn coach a massively insecure bully after Friday’s meltdown.

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Michael Wilbon is rarely caught off guard. But UConn women’s coach Geno Auriemma found a way.

On Monday’s episode of Pardon the Interruption, Wilbon delivered one of the sharpest barbs of his career, targeting Auriemma over what he described as "classless" behavior following a loss to South Carolina.

College Basketball: NCAA Final Four: UConn Head Coach Geno Auriemma looks on from the sideline vs South Carolina at Mortgage Matchup Center. Phoenix, AZ 4/3/2026 CREDIT: Jordan Murph (Photo by Jordan Murph/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (Set Number: X164875 TK1)

"It’s the disgraceful behavior of a massively insecure bully," Wilbon said. "It was petulant, it was classless." For a commentator known for his measured tone, the language stood out for its force and clarity.

READ: Geno Auriemma Shows He's A Sore Loser After 'Handshake' Meltdown With Dawn Staley

The reaction followed UConn’s 62-48 Final Four loss to the Gamecocks, but Wilbon’s criticism went well beyond the result. He accused Auriemma of spinning the outcome in the aftermath, adding, "Lied on national TV, round after round of interviews ... accused South Carolina's players of doing something his own players did as if we don't all have television."

WATCH:

In the final seconds of the game, Auriemma confronted Staley in a heated exchange that required officials to intervene. He appeared fixated on a supposed pregame handshake snub, despite footage showing the two coaches had acknowledged each other before tip-off.

The hostility peaked during a mid-game interview with Holly Rowe. 

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 15: Michael Wilbon of ESPN looks on prior to the game between the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center on January 15, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Knicks defeated the 76ers 125-119 in overtime. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Auriemma accused Staley of "ranting and raving" and claimed South Carolina was "beating the sh*t" out of his players. He even pointed to a ripped UConn jersey as evidence of a double standard, though replays suggested the damage happened during a routine play. 

To Wilbon and others, it was a scattershot attempt to deflect from UConn’s inability to match the Gamecocks' physicality.

And while Auriemma tried walking back the heat with a formal apology on Saturday, the actions proved to be too late for many, including Wilbon.

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Alejandro Avila is a longtime writer at OutKick, living in Southern California. 

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