Michael Vick Now A Candidate For Both The Sacramento State And Norfolk State Jobs? Timing Is interesting

Did you expect to hear that Michael Vick was in the running for two different college head coaching jobs in one day? I didn’t think so, but here we are, with the former NFL star in the news for the Sacramento State and Norfolk State jobs.

The news of Vick interviewing for the Norfolk State job first started coming out earlier on Monday, with multiple reports stating that he spoke with athletic director Melody Webb and university president Javaune Adams-Gaston about the position.

Now, if this were the only job available for Michael Vick, and he really wanted to get into coaching, I think it would be a slam-dunk for both sides. Unfortunately for Norfolk State, there seems to be some type of weird bidding-war for the services of Michael Vick, all coming within the last five hours.

After it was made known that Norfolk State was interested, a tweet from Adam Schefter put a massive wrench into those early reports.

"Sacramento State is in discussions to hire former Pro-Bowl QB Mike Vick as its new head coach, per sources," Adam Schefter posted on X. "Sacramento State plans to move up to FBS, is building a new stadium and has over $50 million in NIL. Sacramento State would build an experienced coaching staff around Vick that is inline with the new frontier of college football."

Another Report Says Sacramento State Rumors Not True

First off, the $50 million number for NIL is not realistic, according to multiple sources. That figure comes from Sacramento State putting together resources for a potential move to the PAC-12 if that were to ever happen. No, they don't have $50 million just lying around to buy players for whoever takes the job.

Would the current FOX analyst be interested in coaching college football? Absolutely. But it's not a coincidence that two teams in the span of just a few hours are reportedly considering him for the job.

There are plans for Sacramento State to move up the ranks in college football, with a new stadium in the works.

As for whether Michael Vick would be an option as head coach, the Sacramento Bee has reported that an athletic department staff member told them that this was all just a ‘rumor’ and that the speculation around Vick was ‘not true’.

So, I don't know who is working the phones for Michael Vick, but they've created an interesting situation on Monday, where two teams are being linked to the former NFL QB, who has no coaching experience, within just a few hours.

There's never a dull day in college football, and Monday is just another example. If I were Vick,