Michael Vick Interviews For College Football Head Coaching Job, Could Land Gig Despite Having No Experience

Former NFL great Michael Vick is interested in the college football coaching world, and he may just end up landing a head coaching gig despite not having any previous experience on the sideline.

According to the Virginian-Pilot, Vick recently interviewed for the head-coaching position at Norfolk State in his home state of Virginia. He told the outlet that Norfolk State officials reached out to him and that he is intrigued by the opportunity to give back to the Hampton Roads community, one that has supported him over the years.

Vick informed the outlet that he would hire a seasoned staff around him, but stated "I know how to lead and I know what it takes."

If Vick were to be named the next head coach at Norfolk State, not only would it be the most exciting hire imaginable for the Spartans, but it would follow a recent trend in college football that could end up paying off for the programs.

Deion Sanders took over Jackson State in 2020 with just high school coaching experience under his belt. He went 27-6 during his three seasons in Mississippi before taking the Colorado job and is coming off of a 9-3 campaign after going 4-8 in his first year in Boulder.

While Sanders is the first name to come to mind in terms of former NFL stars turned coach in the modern day, Eddie George is an even better example when it comes to comparing his situation to the one Vick may find himself in.

George was hired as the head coach at Tennessee State in 2021 with no previous coaching experience at all. While his 24-22 overall record in his four seasons doesn't jump off of the page, the former Tennessee Titan great pushed the Tigers to a 9-3 regular season this year and a spot in the 24-team FCS NCAA Tournament.

Norfolk State, an FCS program, fired head coach Dawson Odums on November 26 after giving him four seasons at the helm. He compiled an overall record of 15-31 and managed just one winning season when the Spartans went 6-5 in 2021.