Michael Strahan's Eagles Flag Waving Prompts Response From Giants Legend

Legendary New York Giants pass rusher Michael Strahan upset fans over the weekend after waving a Philadelphia Eagles flag in a Super Bowl pregame spot with Saquon Barkley.

Strahan, famously the record holder for most sacks in a season (22.5), caught the attention of former Giants teammate Amani Toomer. He pointed out that Strahan wouldn't be waving an Eagles flag if the Giants played better in recent years.

The truth is that New York's Big Blue Wrecking Crew has been a disaster for the past decade.

Toomer, the Giants' all-time leader in receiving yards (9,497), saw Strahan's chanting and rooting for a rival team as a symptom of the Giants' declining state. He admitted that the flag waving by Strahan was a gut punch for the franchise.

"That’s a warning shot, ’cause when we played if we didn’t perform, we’d be out, right?" Toomer said on Monday.

Toomer, a key part of the Giants' Super Bowl 42 win, criticized the Giants for pushing legacy players to distance themselves due to the past decade of struggles.

"Now as players, I’m not just gonna be a fan because I played there," Toomer continued.

For years, the Giants have wallowed at rock bottom for a long time — reaching the postseason just twice in the past decade, without much success.

"You have to prove something to us. We are Giants through and through, but you can’t just say, you’re a Giant you just shut up and sit in the corner. Babysit in the corner, No! We want results. We want to be proud of the organization that we shed blood, sweat and tears [for]."

The segment during the Super Bowl's pregame show featured Strahan interviewing Saquon Barkley, who left the Giants to join the now-champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Barkley's departure was viewed as another stain on the Giants' bad streak.

Strahan said on Sunday, "For all you Giants fans out there, I’ve been around a lot of guys who left the Giants and gone to other places that I did not like, and I never liked them. But he’s such a special man. C’mon, we’re gonna ‘Fly, Eagles, Fly’ for Saquon Barkley because I respect and love this man so much. See we don’t have a flag in New York."

Giants fans felt the sting of the Eagles' dominant 40-22 win over the Chiefs in Super Bowl 59.

Without much need for Barkley in the win, the Eagles showed a different gear in nabbing the franchise's second-ever Super Bowl. Meanwhile, the G-Men brace for their third-overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

