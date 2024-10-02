Michael Schumacher Reportedly Made Rare Appearance At Daughter's Wedding

The condition of F1 legend Michael Schumacher has been shrouded in secrecy ever since he sustained a serious head injury in a skiing crash in 2013. However, Schumacher reportedly made a rare appearance when he was reportedly in attendance at his daughter's wedding.

According to German outlet BILD (per talkSport), Schumacher was "very likely" in attendance to see his daughter Gina-Maria marry German entrepreneur Iain Bethke in a ceremony at the Schumachers' home in Spain.

Guests were reportedly told to hand over their cell phones upon arriving at the property on the island of Majorca, and the wedding photographer was reportedly told to steer clear of snapping any photos of the seven-time Formula 1 champion.

Schumacher's condition after his 2013 wreck that left him in a coma/ has been shrouded in secrecy for over a decade with updates on his condition few and far between. The German driver was notoriously private during his racing career, and his family — his wife Corinna, daughter Gina-Maria, and son Mick, who drove for Haas in F1 for two seasons and is now a reserve driver for Mercedes — have worked to maintain that level of privacy.

However, they opened up a little bit for the 2021 Netflix documentary Schumacher, with Corinna sharing some vague updates on her husband's condition.

"Everybody misses Michael, but Michael is here," she said. "Different, but here. He still shows me how strong he is every day."

Over the years, it has been reported that Schumacher primarily lives at the family's home in Lake Geneva. Only a select few outside of the family have been able to see the superstar driver in more than a decade.

Schumacher made his F1 debut in 1991 with a one-ff appearance for Jordan at Spa and was so impressive that he was quickly signed by Benneton, with whom he won two world championships. Schumacher moved to Ferrari in 1996 and won five more championships for the Scuderia.

He retired for the first time following the 2006 season but returned in 2010 with Mercedes until 2012 when he retired for good.