Michael Rapaport Wants Super Bowl To Make Taylor Swift Cry

When the Super Bowl rolls around most people wind up picking a side whether their team is playing or not, and the way that decision is made varies.

Sometimes it's your spouse's team that you cheer for.

Sometimes it's that you visited one team's home city and it was nice.

SIGN UP FOR TUBI AND STREAM SUPER BOWL LIX FOR FREE

And it could just be that you prefer Philly cheesesteaks over Kansas City BBQ.

But it sounds like actor and comedian Michael Rapaport has gone a different route to pick a team for Super Bowl LIX.

He's rooting for the Eagles because he wants to see some sweet, sweet Taylor Swift tears.

According to The New York Post, Rapaport was doing a phone interview with Philadelphia's "94WIP Morning Show With DeCamara & Ritchie" when he talked about what he's hoping to see from Sunday's game.

"I am hoping to see Taylor Swift cry," he said. "I want to see if her mascara can hold up after a ginormous loss."

Rather than just being some kind of sadistic desire to see Swift turn on the waterworks, Rapaport raised a compelling point about her and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's relationship.

"And we know she loves her man when he’s winning, but will she still ride with him when he takes a ginormous loss?" Rapaport wondered aloud.

I mean, it's interesting. Ever since the Swift-Kelce circus sideshow began, there really hasn't been a soul-crushing loss to speak of. Sure, there have been some, but the worst I can recall from the last two seasons was when Kadarius "Stone Hands" Toney lined up offside to negate an incredible play that would have been enough for a win over the Buffalo Bills last season.

It's pretty wild that a Giants fan of note like Rapaport would want to see an Eagles win — what with Saquon Barkley stomping on Giants fans' hearts every week — but he said he's just sick of seeing Swift stack up wins.

"She’s up there with — you never know who’s going to be in the booth. I want to see that mascara running on Sunday, running," he said.