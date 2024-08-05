Michael Phelps Wants Lifetime Olympics Ban For Any Athlete Caught Doping

A Chinese doping scandal has called into question the integrity of swimming at the Summer Olympics. But according to Michael Phelps, there's a simple solution.

"If you test positive, you should never be allowed to come back and compete again, cut and dry," the legendary former swimmer said. "I believe one and done."

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) confirmed in April that 23 Chinese swimmers had tested positive for trimetazidine (TMZ) before the Tokyo Olympics. But WADA let it slide after China claimed the positive results were a result of accidental contamination. Typically found in heart medication, trimetazidine can help with endurance in physical activity.

Nine of those swimmers who tested positive won medals in Paris.

"If everybody is not going through that same testing, I have a serious problem because it means the level of sport is not fair, and it’s not even," Phelps said. "If you’re taking that risk, then you don’t belong in here."

Michael Phelps Wants The Olympics to Crack Down On Doping

Phelps is the most decorated Olympian of all time. During his career, he set 39 world records and won 28 total medals (23 gold). Given his success, he knew he was always under plenty of scrutiny.

And although he did get caught smoking marijuana in 2008, Phelps never tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance.

"People called me a cheater throughout my career," Phelps said. "I subjected myself to do more testing — blood and urine — weekly. Why? For the reason that I could say I’m not cheating, and I am clean and here are the results.

"I did it the clean way. I won 23 Olympic gold medals the clean way. It can be done."

But even though he was clean, Phelps doesn't believe he can say the same about his past opponents.

"I don't think I ever competed in an even playing field or a clean field," he said. "I have some speculations of some athletes that I competed against that I thought they were [doping]. But that's out of my control."

Since retiring from the sport after the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, Phelps has become outspoken about anti-doping efforts. He recently testified before Congress, calling for major systematic reforms.

"What has to happen is everybody has to come together and figure out one way to test everybody all over the world. Period," Phelps said. "And if you test positive, you should never be allowed to come back and compete again.

"It does break my heart to see people put hard effort into four straight years to prepare for an Olympic Games, then to have it taken away from them by somebody who is cheating. It's not right. I stand for that and I will always stand for that."

If they can't follow the rules, he said, they can compete in the newly-proposed "Enhanced Games" — where everyone is on drugs.

"Go ahead and go to the cheater games," he said. "Keep the Olympics about integrity."