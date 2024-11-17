Michael Penix Replaces Kirk Cousins Again, Could Falcons Make The Switch?

For the second time in the past four weeks, the Atlanta Falcons replaced veteran Kirk Cousins with rookie Michael Penix at quarterback.

In both games, the Falcons got completely blasted by their opponents. In Week 7, they lost to Seattle 34-14.

Penix replaced Cousins late in the contest and only threw one pass.

But Sunday, the Denver Broncos took a 38-6 lead with nine minutes left in the game. Atlanta head coach Raheem Morris then went to the rookie to give Penix an extended chance to play in an NFL game.

Penix went 2-for-4 passing for 24 yards. He also took a sack.

Certainly, the Falcons losing by 30+ points is not all on Kirk Cousins. Atlanta's defense failed to show up. Like, at all.

Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix, who's had his own struggles this season, carved up the Falcons all afternoon and threw for over 300 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions.

It was the first time in his career he threw for 300 yards, the first time he had at least 4 TD passes, and he registered his highest passer rating (145.0).

One of the big problems for Atlanta is that its offensive line isn't great. While Cousins was only sacked three times, he was constantly under pressure.

But Cousins just can't move like he used to. That's where Penix comes in.

Penix can escape the pocket and make plays with his feet, something the Atlanta offense could definitely use.

Sure, the Falcons are 6-5, even after the loss, and still in first place in the NFC South. However, they don't look like much of a threat right now.

They beat Philadelphia in Week 2, really the only great win they have. Since then, they've won five games. Four have come against the other teams in the NFC South, all of which are under .500.

The other came against the Dallas Cowboys, who are objectively one of the worst teams in the NFL this season.

Is that enough to give the rookie a shot to see if he can play better than the veteran? Falcons fans sure think so.

So, could the Falcons actually turn to a rookie QB while leading their division?

Probably not.

But there's enough reason to at least think about it.