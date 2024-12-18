Michael Penix Was Ordering a Costco Hot Dog When He Got QB1 Nod From Falcons

Michael Penix, Jr. received tasty news on Tuesday.

The Atlanta Falcons gave Penix the starting role over Kirk Cousins, who is facing ‘washed’ allegations.

Penix now has a chance to become the franchise starter, and the rookie quarterback will remember where he was when he received the news—a Costco food court. On Wednesday, he shared that he was eating a hot dog when he heard the news about starting over Cousins.

"Whenever I got the call, I wasn’t hungry no more," Penix admitted.

Coming out of Washington in 2024, Penix was a coveted lottery-pick quarterback. The lefty with a cannon for an arm led the Huskies to the National Championship Game against Michigan last season and was picked eighth overall by Atlanta.

Drafting Penix in the same offseason as signing Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $160 million contract was a head-scratcher. Now, their insurance plan seems like a good bet.

Penix offers superior mobility compared to Cousins, and his cannon will undoubtedly help address the offense's struggles with, you know, scoring. Despite beating the Raiders on Monday, 15-9, the Falcons brain trust decided that Cousins had to go. Playing against Las Vegas, Kirk Cousins threw his first TD pass since Week 9.

Atlanta is currently second in the NFC South behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Falcons quarterback's story serves as another reminder of the great American Dream: where you can be a millionaire playing as an NFL rookie and eat Costco hot dogs.

Penix is a winner already.

