Michael Jordan Joins NBC Sports As Special NBA Contributor

Michael Jordan - the unquestioned greatest basketball player of all time - is getting involved in the sport.

NBC Sports announced on Monday that Jordan will join the network as a special contributor starting in October. The six-time NBA champion and Hall of Famer said he is excited to join the network that covered many of the top moments in his 15-year career.

"I am so excited to see the NBA back on NBC," Jordan said . "The NBA on NBC was a meaningful part of my career, and I’m excited about being a special contributor to the project. I’m looking forward to seeing you all when the NBA on NBC launches this October."

In 2024 , NBC signed an 11-year broadcasting deal with the NBA. The deal gives NBCUniversal (NBC and Peacock) the rights to distribute the following:

Up to 100 regular season games

The league’s opening night doubleheader

All events on All-Star weekend

Two games on MLK Day

Read: Like Michael Jordan, Patrick Mahomes Has No Peer | Bobby Burack

Additionally, starting next season, the network will broadcast one of the Conference Finals series every other year for the next 11 years, while Disney and Amazon will broadcast the others.

Bottom line, Jordan is going to be plenty busy once October rolls around.

He will join a talent team that already has plenty of former NBA stars on its roster . Jamal Crawford and Reggie Miller will serve as game analysts, while Carmelo Anthony will be a studio analyst. Mike Tirico and Noah Eagle will do play-by-play.

I never got to see Jordan dominate on an NBA court, but I am so intrigued to see how he will perform as an analyst. It might be enough for me to start watching pro basketball again.