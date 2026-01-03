Notre Dame’s Coach Charges Refs, Held Back After a Brutal Loss to Cal

Referees will sometimes make a game-changing call that makes a team’s blood boil. But Notre Dame Fighting Irish men’s basketball head coach Micah Shrewsberry took his frustration way too far.

The Irish were up by four late against the California Golden Bears last night, so Notre Dame opted for the strategy to foul the ball handler to avoid giving up a potential game-tying three. Guard Logan Imes made two sufficient attempts to foul Dai Dai Ames, but they weren’t called.

However, the refs did call Imes for a foul on Ames as Ames was shooting a three — which he made. That tied the score at 71, Ames made the next free throw, and Notre Dame couldn’t find a desperation bucket. Cal would end up winning 72-71.

Again, I’m not entirely sure why Imes’ two hand swipes at half court weren’t fouls. The referee also has to know that that could be a strategy by the Irish in a situation like this. I learned a long time ago to not get into the minds of referees (since they often make no sense), but this is still highly questionable game management.

Even so, that does not give Shrewsberry the right to act like this once the game is over.

Look, you can be upset all you want about bogus calls or non-calls. But if you have to be help back by a handful of players and staff because you’re in a blind range and seeing red, you’ve gone way too far.

I don’t know if he will get suspended or fined by the university, but this kind of behavior would certainly warrant that punishment. It doesn't belong in college basketball.