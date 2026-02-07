Micah Parsons Reveals Just How Close He Was To Being Traded To The Eagles

Dallas Cowboys fans had their hearts torn out of their chests and stomped on just before the start of the NFL season when the team dealt star defensive end Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers.

However — and this may be hard for Cowboys fans to believe — it was almost way worse for them.

It turns out that Parsons was almost traded to their arch-rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles, instead of Green Bay.

Parsons was part of a live recording of his podcast The Edge with Micah Parsons in San Francisco that also included Eagles star wide receiver AJ Brown and Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young.

During the show, Brown was talking about how "Philly is Philly," noting that Parsons knows what he means by that, since he hails from just a couple of hours away in Harrisburg.

But it goes deeper than that, with Parsons revealing that his blockbuster trade last summer almost saw him winding up in the City of Brotherly Love.

"Yo, we could get into that," Parsons said. "So, to be honest with you, bro, it was very close. It was very close… It was me, and I was really about to come. But there was one person that I had to play with [and] if he was gone, I did not want to be there, and that was Jalen Carter."

Carter is a star defensive tackle for the Eagles (perhaps best known this season for getting ejected for spitting at Cowboys QB Dak Prescott before the season had really even started), and even the hypothetical thought of having to face those two on the same defense has to be keeping some offensive coordinators up at night.

Parsons noted that the Cowboys wanted a defensive tackle in the deal, and were trading him plus some draft picks, so it stands to reason that a deal with Philadelphia would've seen Carter going the other way.

"Like, crazy," he said. "Sorry, Cowboys fans. It really almost happened."

Man, can you imagine?

Actually, Cowboys fans are probably trying their hardest not to.