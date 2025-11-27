Micah Parsons Could Set Crazy New NFL Record On Thanksgiving, A Day He's Feasted On In The Past

With Micah Parsons playing his first four seasons in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys, he's used to playing on Thanksgiving, but he's not just comfortable suiting up on Turkey Day; he's expected to make a significant impact based on his past performances on the holiday.

Parsons will play his first Thanksgiving game as a member of the Green Bay Packers on Thursday afternoon, with his team playing visitors to the Detroit Lions, and the Cheeseheads will be hoping he keeps his trend of big-time play going.

In his four career Thanksgiving Day games with the Cowboys, Parsons has recorded a total of 6.0 sacks, 14 quarterback hits, and 31 total pressures, having picked up at least 1.0 sacks in each of the contests.

While doing whatever it takes to help his team earn its eighth win of the year is Parsons' top priority on Thursday afternoon, there is also a record he could set if he gets after Detroit quarterback Jared Goff.

According to NBC Sports research, Parsons is just 2.0 sacks away from becoming the first player in NFL history to record 12 or more sacks in each of his first five NFL seasons. If Parsons doesn't manage to sack Goff twice on Thursday, he'll have five more regular-season games to put his name in the history books, but it would certainly be special to see him not only set the record on Thanksgiving with the entire country watching, but in such rapid fashion as well.

Cleveland's Myles Garrett is dominating the league in the total sacks category with 18.0 on the year, while Parsons sits solo fifth in the category with 10.0 to his name. Parsons has recorded 62.5 career sacks over the course of 74 games played in his NFL career.