Micah Parsons Fires Back After Jerry Jones Tried To Bypass His Agent In Contract Talks

The Dallas Cowboys are working out a deal to make Micah Parsons the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL. But if it's up to Jerry Jones, Parsons' agent will have nothing to do with it.

The Cowboys owner said he spent "five, six hours" agreeing on most of the parameters of Parsons' contract, but those conversations excluded Parsons' agent, David Mulugheta.

"I’m the one who has to write the check and Micah is the one who has to agree to it," Jones said on Tuesday, via David Moore of the Dallas Morning News. "That’s the straightest way to get there. That’s the principle that’s involved here."

Mulugheta is one of the most well-respected agents in the game. But Jones, apparently, doesn't even know his name.

"The agent is not a factor here, or something to worry about. And I don't know his name," Jones said. "And so my point is, I'm not trying to demean him in any way, but this isn't about an agent.

"The agent doesn't have one thing to do with what we're doing when we get on the football field against a team. Micah does. To the degree I'm involved, I do. The people that have something to do with what we do going forward relative to our fans and football are me and the player, not the agent."

Parsons clearly didn't appreciate Jones' blatant disrespect of the man he hired to represent him. The All-Pro edge rusher hopped on social media on Tuesday to make it clear that he would not move forward with the deal without Mulugheta.

"Facts!! David is the best and I will not be doing any deal without @DavidMulugheta involved!" Parsons wrote on X. "Like anyone with good sense I hired experts for a reason. There is no one I trust more when it comes to negotiating contracts than David! There will be no backdoors in this contract negotiation."

David Mulugheta currently represents 42 NFL players, including some of the league's biggest stars. He's probably not a guy whom Jones (or any owner interested in signing major talent) really wants to pick a fight with.