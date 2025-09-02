Micah Parsons FaceTimes Young Cowboys Fan Who Cried Over His Trade To Packers: WATCH

The All-Pro edge rusher reached out to kid who went viral after he cried over the trade in a TikTok video.

Last week, the Micah Parsons trade shocked the football world. But some fans took the news particularly hard.

A young boy named Isaac went viral over the weekend after bursting into tears when he found out Parsons had been traded from the Dallas Cowboys to the Green Bay Packers. His mom, Lesley Zermeno, captured the moment in a TikTok video that racked up more than 4.6 million views.

In the clip, Isaac is visibly distraught as he hears the news.

Leave it to Jerry Jones to make little kids cry.

Parsons himself saw the clip and replied, "I’m sorry!" in the comments.

But the All-Pro edge rusher didn’t stop there. He FaceTimed Isaac on Sunday in a follow-up video that’s now gone viral, too.

"I saw that video, I’m sorry, bruh," Parsons told the boy. "I hope you know, in life, things happen that you can’t control, but you just got to keep going."

Parsons offered to send Isaac a new jersey — with one catch: "Get good grades in school," he said, or the jersey goes to Mom.

"Even though you’re a big Cowboys fan, I hope that you still follow me and my career," Parsons added. "Because that’s what it’s all about. Passionate fans. That just meant a lot to me."

Parsons was traded to the Packers on Thursday in a blockbuster deal following a long contract standoff with the Cowboys. He signed a four-year, $188 million extension with Green Bay. The Cowboys got Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kenny Clark and two future first-round picks out of the deal.

And before any of you grown Cowboys fans get any ideas: it was cute when Isaac cried on TikTok. It won’t be cute when you do it — and Micah won’t FaceTime you.