Miami Mascot Subs In For Stanford Tree Performer Who Had To Use The Restroom

I don't think I ever realized how much camaraderie there is in the world of mascottery, but it seems like performers are always willing to lend a hand.

One instance of this led to a head-scratching observation that someone made during the ACC Tournament at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina when the famous Stanford Tree went on the court to do… whatever it is that it does, but did so wearing some Miami Hurricanes pants.

Sports-talk host Josh Graham spotted the anomaly and shared it on X.

First of all, Josh has good vision, because there's no way in hell I could have picked up on that with my bat-like vision.

But then the plot thickened: the Miami pants disappeared once again.

Alright, now, I know the Stanford Tree's whole schtick is quirkiness, but there had to be a reason why it was swapping pants.

Well, it turns out the pants weren't being swapped, but the costumes were. The usual Stanford Tree performer had to pee and asked Miami's mascot performer to take a spin in the Tree costume.

This is stunning. How many times has this happened and we weren't privy to it because you can't see most mascot's sweatpants? Is there just constant mascot swapping at these tournaments?

Someone would find this nice; not me.

If I'm picking someone to be a mascot, I want them all in. They are that mascot and no other. If someone asked them to switch costumes, I want them to shoot it down with disgust and to feel like even touching another mascot's bulbous head is sacrilege.

Also, I get that sometimes you run into an emergency, but I'd want a mascot performer who knows their bladder so that they don't miss a set. I want them focused on the task at hand be it pieing an opposing fan in the face, dunking through a flaming hoop, or causing general mischief.

But that's just how I see it; I think most would see it as a nice thing to do.