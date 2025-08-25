Marlins Pitcher Tyler Phillips Gives Horrifying Postgame Interview After Earning Save

Miami Marlins relief pitcher Tyler Phillips is one of one. Not only does he slap himself as hard as he can when leaving the bullpen, but he also gives some of the craziest postgame interviews in the history of sports.

Phillips went full-blown maniac on Sunday after earning a save in the Marlins' 5-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. The 27-year-old had pitched an inning in the prior day's game, an extra-innings loss for Miami, so it was a bit of a surprise to see him back on the mound less than 24 hours later.

Nevertheless, he took full advantage of the moment getting through the final frame with just six pitches.

Before we get to the all-time interview, we have to look on with awe as Phillips took to the field on Sunday.

Marlins radio man Stephen Strom grabbed Phillips on the field shortly after he earned his save, and to say he gave a unique postgame interview would be a disrespectful understatement.

The golden moment of the interview:

Phillips: "They call down, I’m pissed off. I’m ready to go."

Strom: "Why do you get so pissed off?"



Phillips: "I don’t like hitters."

Strom: "How did you get through that ninth?"

Phillips: "Throw the ball over the plate."

Simple enough.

Most, if not all pitchers who make it to The Show have at least one screw loose. You have to be built a bit different to be successful out there on an island by yourself all the time. For Phillips he very clearly has more than just one screw loose, but we're not mad about it, because the content is electric.