Miami Marlins Infielder Caught Crying On Field After Making Series Of Errors

Miami Marlins infielder Ronny Simon had one of the worst defensive games you'll ever see on Tuesday night. And it clearly got to him, as he became visibly emotional on the Petco Park field.

The Marlins jumped out to a 6-0 lead against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday night, with a huge first inning against starter Stephen Kolek. A few innings later though, the Padres had clawed back to a tie. Largely as a result of some extremely poor defense from Simon.

The first was a hard grounder from Tyler Wade in the second inning that Simon just missed making a great play on. It was ruled a single, but Simon then threw wildly towards home, letting a run score and cutting the deficit to 6-3. The very next inning, Simon misplayed a grounder from Xander Bogaerts that could have been an inning-ending double play. That led to two more runs scoring.

In the fourth, he made an error leading off the inning, allowing Wade to reach yet again. Then a throwing error on the very next play. Shortly after, TV cameras showed him crying on the field before running into the clubhouse with players and coaches following.

Tough scene.

Other Players Around MLB Show Support For Ronny Simon After Rough Game

After the game, a number of players spoke about the tough night, with Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. giving words of support.

"It happens, it’s baseball," Tatis said. "Everyone that has won a Platinum or Gold Glove has had one of those nights. I definitely know he’s a great player, he has won MVP from Winter League over there in the Dominican and I’ve seen him play really good baseball. I have no doubt he’s going to be a really good baseball player."

And ahead of Wednesday's game, Simon spoke to the media and said a number of others reached out privately to tell him to keep his head up.



That's every player's worst nightmare, feeling like you've cost your team the game. Especially with defensive miscues. Kudos to Simon for toughing it out on Wednesday and answering questions from the media. And his Marlins completed a big comeback of their own, fighting back from an early 6-1 deficit to win 10-8.