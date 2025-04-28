Miami Heat Lose In Disgusting Fashion, Will Make You Give Up NBA Basketball

We often complain about having to sit through "The View," but those ladies may not stand a chance against the garbage product the NBA put out on Monday night when the Heat faced the Cavaliers.

In another lopsided NBA playoff game, the Cavaliers demolished the Heat, handing them a 55-point thrashing that nearly buried the franchise. Cleveland beat Miami, 138-83.

The first-round loss was an eye-piercing display of one team fully checked out on its season.

Miami's loss sealed their fate for the season, and Cleveland completed its first-round sweep in Game 4. This came after Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro vowed his team would avoid a sweep. Not only did they get swept, but Miami was also thoroughly outplayed.

The Heat players on the bench wore "White Hot" shirts, but they were out of gas. Competitively, the first-round playoff matchup proved similar to watching a college squad take on an AAU team.

In Saturday’s Game 3, the Heat recorded the worst loss in their franchise's playoff history (37 points).

That record lasted about 48 hours, thanks to Monday’s 55-point defeat.

Miami’s massive loss came dangerously close to matching the all-time record for worst playoff defeat, a 58-point blowout suffered by the New Orleans Hornets in 2009.

The Heat players must be relieved this all-time stinker took place in front of Cleveland's home crowd rather than their own.

Commissioner Adam Silver may complain that the media does not highlight his league in a positive light. Still, when it comes to games like this in the postseason, Silver and the NBA fully deserve the criticism they receive for a poor product.

