Miami Heat Issue Ridiculous Statement Aimed At Donald Trump on 'Haitians Eating Pets'

The Miami Heat released a statement targeting Donald Trump and conservatives over "hateful" rhetoric against the Haitian community over declarations of missing or dead animals in Springfield, Ohio.

On Monday, the Heat released a statement condemning Trump and his campaign (including V.P. pick J.D. Vance), calling the ongoing topic centered on Springfield a "false" narrative that has allegedly led to threats made against Haitian people, ending the statement with a statement in Creole that read, "together we stand strong."

The Heat's statement read:

"The Miami HEAT staff, like Miami itself, is a diverse and brilliant mix of vibrant cultures, including members of our Haitian community.

"The false narrative around them is hurtful and offensive and has sadly made innocent people targets of hateful speech and physical threats. Our Haitian employees, fans and friends deserve better."

More than 5,800 Haitian immigrants can be found in Miami. Last month, a woman in Canton, Ohio, was reportedly arrested after killing and consuming a cat.

The Heat's statement on conservatives spreading "hateful" speech meant to stir violence against certain groups also comes a day after the Republican presidential candidate was shot at while playing at Trump National Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida.

While the Heat's statement was a well-intended message of support for its Haitian employees and the growing Haitian community in Miami, it also skewed all blame of hateful rhetoric toward conservatives.

READ: Trump Safe After Secret Service Protecting Former President Fires On Armed Individual

The statement comes a week after the first presidential debate between Trump and Kamala Harris where Trump was asked about the reports of pets being consumed by Haitian immigrants — largely intended to highlight the concern about higher immigration and higher rates of crime relative to the influx of immigrants.

During the debate, Trump mentioned the first-hand reports of mutilated animals found in Springfield, to which ABC moderator David Muir responded by calling the reports "fake," which was viewed as Muir inserting himself into the debate.

The Heat joined an increasing number of liberals keen on refuting Trump's claims purely for political reasoning.

Appearing on CNN with Dana Bash on Sunday, V.P. pick J.D. Vance bashed the media for burying the story as a conspiracy theory by Trump's team.

Vance said, "The American media totally ignored this stuff until Donald Trump and I started talking about cat memes.

"If I have to, I mean, create stories so that the American media actually pays attention to the suffering of the American people, then that’s what I’m going to do, Dana, because you guys are completely letting Kamala Harris coast."

North Miami Mayor Alex Desulme mentioned the Springfield cats narrative to criticize Trump and his campaign.

"Whenever they need a group of people to bash on, it’s Haitians," Desulme said. "They don’t look at us as people."

As Democrats continually antagonize Trump and his party, more people are waking up to the damage control that the media pushes.

(Did the Miami Heat go out of their way to attack Trump? Or do they have a point? Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com)

Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela