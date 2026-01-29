Miami GP Will Have A Fake Superyacht Plopped Next To The Track Because Its F1 And It's Awesome

Miami has become known for its fake marina at Turns 6 through 8

One of the marquee races on the Formula 1 calendar each season is the Miami Grand Prix. It's a newer race, but it has proven to be a unique circuit that produces some pretty decent racing and draws a ton of celebrities to the paddock.

It's also well known for the off-track amenities, namely the infamous faux marina that sits on the inside of Turns 6, 7, and 8.

Well, this year, that part of the Miami International Autodrome — AKA, the parking lots around Hard Rock Stadium — is getting an upgrade, because there will now be a superyacht club.

Or, more accurately, a faux-superyacht club.

This is quite possibly the most Formula 1 thing to have ever happened. Ever.

As you can see in those concept drawings, the yacht is sitting in that Turns 6-8 complex (which is kind of just one long, multi-apex left), and it is going to be the talk of the race weekend, believe you me.

There will be cabanas, a cocktail bar, and pools, which means that if you post up there, there's really no reason to leave.

This is also a smart addition to the track because it's at the complete opposite end of the circuit from the beach club on the inside of Turn 12. That offers a lot of the same amenities.

It's great to see the Miami GP folks not only adding more to the race weekend but leaning into the things that make their race unique.

I mean, Monaco is synonymous with yachts in the harbor, but Miami is now known for taking boats and plopping them quite a few miles inland.

The Miami Grand Prix will be on May 3, but right now, teams are focused on wrapping up a private testing session in Barcelona before moving on to Bahrain for a pair of tests next month.

The F1 season will then get underway in Melbourne, Australia, on March 7.