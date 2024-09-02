Florida Fan Goes Viral With Electric Rant After Gators Lose To Miami: WATCH

We might have found the most upset college football fan on the internet.

The Florida Gators opened the season in Gainesville by getting blown out 41-17 by in-state rival Miami. It was a brutal game, and was seemingly over before Florida even knew what hit them.

Billy Napier's seat is scorching hot at this point. The team looked terrible and fans are throwing in the towel on the Gators.

That includes one fan going viral with an all-time awesome rant.

Florida fan goes viral after team loses to Miami.

Josh Pray took to X following the loss to share his thoughts on the state of Florida football, and the video is nothing short of incredible.

Smash the play button below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

This video right here sums up everything we love about college football fans. This video is a great example of why it's the greatest sport on the planet.

NFL fans can get rowdy, but there's nothing that can match college football fans. We're simply more emotionally invested in and connected to our teams.

That passion and energy is awesome when your team is winning. It manifests itself in painful fashion when your team is losing, and that's exactly what happened to the Gators and Josh Pray.

The Gators got obliterated to open the season, and Pray was cooking on X. The dude is outside of a Denny's pouring his heart and soul out. Inject this right into my soul.

Florida fans are down bad, but at least it's entertaining for the rest of us.