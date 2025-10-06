Miami Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa Has Lost His Clutch Gene

Dolphins quarterback has failed in three comeback opportunities this season after previous success

Go back to January of 2018 when the Alabama Crimson Tide trailed 13-0 at halftime of the national championship game against Georgia and coach Nick Saban, needing a spark, turned to freshman quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to save the season.

Tagovailoa came on in the second half and helped Alabama forge a tie and force an overtime before, on a now famous second-and-26 play, he threw a 41-yard touchdown pass to DeVonta Smith for the win.

And the national championship.

Tua Authored Memorable Comebacks

A stunning clutch performance by Tagovailoa on college football's biggest stage.

Fast-forward to September 2022 when Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins fell behind 35-14 against the Baltimore Ravens with 12 minutes to play. Tagovailoa led four consecutive touchdown drives in that fourth quarter.

He threw the game-winning TD pass, his sixth of the day, with under a minute to play, and the comeback made Miami just the second team (with the 2010 Philadelphia Eagles) ever to win a game after trailing by 21 points or more in the final quarter on the road.

So, fast-forward again. The Dolphins are asking themselves a lot of questions now. They should be. They're 1-4 to start this season and the only reason they're not in last place in the AFC East is because the New York Jets haven't been relegated.

Has Tagovailoa Lost The Clutch Gene?

But the main question they should be asking is what happened to the quarterback I just described? What happened to the guy who showed himself capable of bringing his team back from the brink of defeat?

Has Tua Tagovailoa lost his clutch gene?

Have injuries, including multiple concussions, or money, or something else changed him to the point he cannot deliver in the most important moments?

The question needs to be asked because Tagovailoa this year has been presented with three situations in which he was asked to author a comeback drive for his team. And on each occasion, the Dolphins offense and its quarterback shrunk from the assignment.

Tua turned an opportunity into a disappointment.

And, regardless of the myriad other problems the Dolphins have from coaching to the field, the quarterback failing in those three clutch scenarios is the difference between Miami being in first place or being pointed toward everyone getting fired.

The failures:

Division Games Unkind To Tua

Week 2 versus New England:

After the Patriots take a fourth-quarter lead on an improbable kickoff return touchdown, Tua and the offense get the ball with seven minutes to play, and despite holding the ball for five minutes, the quarterback ultimately ends the drive by throwing an interception.

And after getting it back again with 1:47 to play and the game still on the line, Tagovailoa takes consecutive sacks to end Miami's chances.

Week 3 versus Buffalo:

Game is tied at 21 until the Bills take a 28-21 lead with seven minutes or so to play. Sound familiar? The Dolphins need a touchdown to tie, but after driving the offense to the Buffalo 21 yard line, Tua throws an interception. Still sounding familiar?

The next time the Dolphins get the ball back, they're down 10 and the game is over anyway because only 22 seconds are left to play.

Tagovailoa Failed Again On Sunday

Week 5 verus Carolina:

The Panthers take a 27-24 lead inside the final two minutes of the game. Yes, it's a surprise, but Tagovailoa and the Miami offense get the ball back with 1:54 left and the ball on their 22 yard line.

On first down, Tagovailoa throws an incomplete pass to Jaylen Waddle.

On second down, Tagovailoa throws the ball over the head of an open Waddle. A good quarterback, playing with confidence and in rhythm, makes that throw.

On third down, Tagovailoa is sacked.

The Dolphins kept the ball only 44 seconds before a failure that sends them home with another loss.

Tagovailoa Has Had NFL Comebacks

This doesn't mean Tagovailoa has never delivered. He has eight fourth-quarter comebacks and 10 game-winning drives since 2020.

Josh Allen, one of the most electric quarterbacks in the NFL, has 15 game winning drives since 2020.

Patrick Mahomes has 19 game-winning drives since 2020, with seven of those coming last year alone.

And if you're asking why the comparison to two of the best quarterbacks in the league, the answer is Tagovailoa plays in the AFC like they do, and he's getting paid a similar salary to accomplish – win championships – like they are.

Those guys are his peers, and he is expected to perform to those heights.

But not this year. Not in clutch moments.