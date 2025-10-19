Miami Dolphins Just Played The Kind Of Game That Gets NFL People Fired

Miami suffers 31-6 defeat with four turnovers and 11 penalties in sixth loss of seven games

Games like the one the Miami Dolphins played Sunday afternoon often get people – coaches, players, or the general manager – fired. That's the hard truth for terrible NFL teams headed into the third month of the season with no great answers and only nine wins the past 24 games.

So the Dolphins are at a crossroads. And the question is what to do next?

Stay the course that leads to a dead end?

Or make a change to keep a team that has lost focus, confidence and perhaps lost the locker room, from losing the fan base, too. This, by the way, is a cosmetic fix that equally leads to a dead end.

That's the situation now. There no good answers for a no-good team.

But this wasn't supposed to be the crisis moment of this terrible season. Not yet. Because the underperforming, under-talented, undisciplined and leaderless Dolphins were supposed to hold up on Sunday against the equally terrible Cleveland Browns.

Except the Dolphins didn't hold up. They collapsed. They sagged in a steady rain like a poorly baked cake.

They wilted under the expectation to perform.

Dolphins Fumbled, Bumbled, Lost

The Dolphins not only lost for the sixth time in seven games against a previously unremarkable 1-5 opponent, they embarrassed themselves and the brand at every turn – fumbling, committing penalties, throwing interceptions in sets of three.

So the Dolphins not only failed to win, they failed to show up to a degree that firing people is no longer a question of if, but rather when. And as to when, the answer in multiple quarters of the NFL would likely be now.

But, in typical Miami dysfunction, probably not yet. At least that was the feel before this loss.

So, barring a significant change of thinking in the next 24-48 hours, the answer is there is no answer.

Is that the right call?

McDaniel Plans Have Failed

Coach Mike McDaniel, who has told his players that adversity is an opportunity for leadership to step forward, has no leaders to turn to. And he has no Plan D, E, or F to follow up the mess that were the previous plans he tried that failed.

He's apparently not just losing on the field, but his message to his players is not resonating. This is clearly a club with no direction. And no rallying point.

And as he admitted Sunday, it starts with him.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw three interceptions and the Dolphins didn't score a touchdown against the Browns, and afterward he said the problem is mostly "the operation." But when asked to explain what it is about the operation that is wrong, Tagovailoa couldn't.

"I can't put my finger on that," he said.

So you're telling us you have this problem, but you cannot explain the problem.

Tagovailoa 3 Picks, No Explanation

This is the guy, you'll recall, that last week explained with some detail how player-only meetings are failing. He eventually apologized for opening the door to a private room, and one of the narratives of this game was how Tagovailoa and teammates would respond to the issue.

Their response is obviously found in their 31-6 defeat.

Linebacker Bradley Chubb afterward told reporters, "Things got to get changed around fast, and it will."

No, it won't.

Fast was the start of the season. Or the start of the season's second month. We're halfway to November and teams with multiple three-game losing skids like the Dolphins are merely jockeying for slots in next April's draft.

And that brings us back to change.

Firing McDaniel Is On The Docket

Firing McDaniel is definitely on the docket for the Week 12 bye week if things continue in this fashion. But to delay is to further vex a fan base that has clearly turned on him.

He's gone from the coach that fixed Tagovailoa to the guy who didn't realize Tagovailoa needed to be benched Sunday after two interceptions. Then Tagovailoa threw interception No. 3.

McDaniel admitted Sunday's loss was "a step back" for the team. He's talking about the same team that came into this game with a 1-5 record, so stepping back from that is quite a feat. But it's an accurate assessment because the Dolphins turned the ball over four times and cost themselves 103 yards on 11 accepted penalties.

The coach said the Dolphins had "probably 20 plays that were self-inflicted wounds."

"And you can't even get onto beating the opponent if you beat yourself."

GM Chris Grier Built This Mess

That's obviously on the players. And on McDaniel who admitted no one escapes this one "with their hands clean."

General manager Chris Grier's hands are not clean. The're soiled on a roster that this offseason bled rather than infused talent.

There is really nowhere this roster is strong enough to carry the team. But there are multiple places – the cornerback spot, the defensive line, and the offensive line – where units can conspire to collapse the whole team on any given game day.

So, fire the GM now? I mean, what's he doing other than seriously causing players anxiety?

That's right. You see there are players on the Miami roster, namely Chubb and receiver Jaylen Waddle, who CBS reported are struggling to keep focused on their tasks because of the trade rumors that continue to swirl around them.

Waddle, Chubb Worried About Trades

The Dolphins so far have told teams Waddle isn't going anywhere. So why hasn't the general manager provided Waddle with that message to ease his mind?

This is personnel department 101. If you're not trading a guy amid constant rumors, go to the guy and make him aware of the situation so he plays without concern.

That's Grier's job. And he's apparently failing at it as he has on the talent procurement side.

Ultimately, this all leads to owner Stephen Ross, who is the least successful owner in South Florida professional franchise history.

Ross is one of those throw-money-at every-problem-types and he's been great doing that for the Dolphins. But some problems, like his own poor hiring practices, cannot be fixed with dollars. They can only be solved with wisdom.

And there is a lack of that with this owner and his franchise – just as surely as there's a lack of success.