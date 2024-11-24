The Miami Dolphins Are On A Heater But Next Stop Is Frozen Tundra In Green Bay

Tua Tagovailoa is clearly a believer that best is superior to better. So, while the Miami Dolphins have enjoyed better times since he returned from his concussion earlier this season, the team's quarterback is still searching for that next situation.

The best times.

Can Dolphins Be At Their Best?

And whether the Dolphins can go from better to best is about to get answered, following Sunday's 34-15 victory over the New England Patriots.

That win was the third in a row for the Dolphins. So, after a 2-6 start, the Dolphins have rallied to 5-6. And they're in the playoff discussion again.

"It's always great to win, it's always great to enjoy the win," Tagovailoa said after Sunday's victory. "But there are some things second-half-wise that we knew we could have capitalized on that we didn't. Things we said we wanted to do coming out of the second half that we didn't. And, you know, those can be frustrating."

So where does the better and best deal come into play? Here:

Tagovailoa Wants Best Out Of His Team

"I would say we're still below the .500 threshold and it's a long way to where we want to get to," Tagovailoa added. "We'll enjoy this win, but this next one is going to be big for us, and we're excited to go down there to Green Bay and show everybody on prime time what we can do."

The Dolphins are on a heater, but they travel to Green Bay for a Thanksgiving night meeting with the Packers, who are similarly playing well – having won five of their past six games.

And here's where it gets interesting...

You should know the Green Bay game is in, well, Green Bay. And the temperature ranged from the mid 30s to the mid 40s there Sunday.

So this is the narrative game for the Dolphins.

Because South Florida's team has a traditional reputation for not playing great in cold climates later in season. They've been eliminated in the playoffs in cold-weather games each of the past two seasons.

"Yeah, I mean, I'm excited to kill narratives so let's go, bring it on," Tagovailoa said.

Can The Dolphins Beat A Good Team?

There's another little inconvenient narrative the Dolphins need to kill if they're going to be relevant going forward. They have to beat a good team.

The Dolphins have won three in a row now, but those wins came against teams with a cumulative 10-21 record when Sunday dawned.

The Dolphins also in recent years have been unable to beat teams with winning records. Dating back to last year, the Dolphins have a 1-8 record against teams with winning records.

That includes two losses against the Buffalo Bills this season.

The Packers entered Sunday's action at 7-3 and seemed headed to another win with an early lead against the San Francisco 49ers.

So narrative killer Tua will have his work cut out for him.

It is fortunate for the Dolphins, however, that they'll be able to attack the can't-beat-good-team narrative with a quarterback who is on fire.

Tagovailoa Red Hot Since Return

After missing four games due to his concussion, Tagovailoa took a minute to warm up. But the last two games he has thrown seven touchdown passes without an interception.

He has thrown for 605 yards.

And the Dolphins are 2-0 in those games.

Tagovailoa overall has thrown 11 TD passes since returning to the lineup – which includes the four TD passes he threw Sunday against the New England Patriots – with only one interception.

That performance by the quarterback clearly has to help the Dolphins as they ride their current high. And that's not me saying that.

"I definitely feel that's a morale booster for the guys in the locker room and something they can take into the coming week," Tagovailoa said. "Guys are feeling good. Everything feels better when you win."