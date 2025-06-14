Miami Dolphins Guard James Daniels Believes People Are Being Deported 'Illegally'

Miami Dolphins guard James Daniels is a key part of the remaking of the team's offensive line, which was needed, but his small issue is he's recovering from an Achilles injury. And we call it a small issue because that's what the offensive lineman thinks it is compared to people getting deported.

"Illegally."

Daniels: Injury Easier Than Illegal Deportation

James, a seven-year veteran with 84 career starts, was speaking with reporters this week when one asked what was the biggest hurdle in his Achilles rehabilitation.

And then Daniels took an unexpected turn to address a routine NFL question:

"The biggest thing is, I mean, I think there's a lot," he said. "I, mean just like, I spend a lot of time at home. And, I mean, I realize I'm in a great position. You know, Achilles, yes it's unfortunate, but there are people in way worse positions, you know.

"Like, I think, like especially with what's happening in [Los Angeles], you know, like, people's parents, people's grandparents are being deported illegally, you know.

"Like, I don't have to worry about my mom getting deported or my dad getting deported or my wife getting deported, you know. And I've played a long time. I've made decent money. And so, there's a lot bigger issues that people have on their plate, so for me, going through an Achilles injury is pretty easy."

Daniels Says Government Breaking Law

Well, an NFL player just accused the United States government of deporting parents and grandparents illegally in circumvention of federal statutes they're sworn to uphold.

And this is where we must remind everyone that people have a right to their own opinion.

But they don't have a right to their own facts.

The Department of Homeland Security breaking the laws of the country it is designed to serve is not a proven fact.

Now, there are immigration lawyers and organizations such as the ACLU that are arguing in courts that their clients should not be deported. But once the courts decide matters and people are removed from the country, it's not illegal, folks.

And what about people who don't get a chance to go to court?

Daniels Unavailable To Back Up Claim

The mainstream media, the Democrat party and civil libertarians argue people are getting no due process and that makes it all illegal.

One supposes this is what Daniels might be thinking. We don't know for sure because no reporter present at his 11-minute media availability this week asked a follow-up question on the topic when Daniels asserted that abuelo or abuela are being thrown out of the country illegally.

The follow-up question, by the way, would have been: Who specifically are you saying is being deported illegally? Name names.

OutKick contacted the Dolphins to get a better understanding of whom Daniels was speaking about specifically. It's clear he was trying to give perspective on his injury compared to current events, but he threw some pretty disputable stuff out there in the process.

So, back it up.

But Daniels, on Friday, was unavailable to speak with OutKick to discuss what exactly he was getting at.

Obama Put Kids In Cages

This column would be 17 times longer if I covered all the names the media, the ACLU, Democrats and others claim have been victimized by deportations. Except sob stories are not a legal argument.

Not surprisingly, no specific example of people being deported illegally is available among the approximately 5.3 million deportations the Barack Obama Administration carried out – which included putting children in cages.

None was available among the accounts of Bill Clinton signing an expedited removal order that helped him deport approximately 12.3 million illegal immigrants.

All the media accounts pointed to the 100,000 or so deportations the current Donald Trump administration has carried out.

And, yes, detention mistakes have been made according to court rulings.

Detained Is Not Deported

Peter Sean Brown won in court and was not deported.

And Marcelo Gomes da Silva also returned home after being detained in Massachusetts. But the fact Brown and da Silva had their day in court does not rise to being "deported illegally."

Those people were treated like thousands of Americans who are arrested and eventually get their day in court.

Finally, I suggest you do your own digging on Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia – dude's got more names than a maternity ward, and only one of those names is awesome.

Abrego Garcia, an alleged MS-13 gang member, by his own admission came to this country illegally in 2012 to avoid being killed by a rival gang.

Anyway, this guy has had his immigration case in front of at least three courts, including the Supreme Court, and had evidence heard by a Grand Jury that recently indicted him on charges of human smuggling. This week he pleaded not guilty to the smuggling charges and is going to trial again.

Does James Daniels think all of this constitutes "illegal?"