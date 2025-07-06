WATCH: Mexico's Raul Jimenez Honors Late Diogo Jota with Spectacular Gold Cup Goal

The CONCACAF Gold Cup final delivered a poignant tribute to late Liverpool star Diogo Jota, who tragically died in a car crash alongside his brother André Silva earlier this week.

After Mexico’s Raúl Jiménez scored a tying goal in the 28th minute, he honored Jota, his former Wolverhampton Wanderers teammate from 2018 to 2021, by revealing a Wolverhampton jersey bearing Jota’s name and number 20.

This week, Jiménez reflected on the loss of his ex-teammate.

READ: Liverpool Soccer Star Diogo Jota Dies In Car Accident Just Days After Getting Married

"He was a great teammate who was with me for two years there at Wolves, with whom I regularly kept in touch," Jiménez said.

"We shared very beautiful moments."Fueled by the emotional tribute, Mexico surged to a 2-1 victory over the United States, clinching their second consecutive CONCACAF Gold Cup title.

Jota, 28, passed away in Spain on Thursday, and tributes continue to pour in for the international star. Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappé honored Jota by flashing a 2-0 gesture with his fingers after scoring on Saturday.

Former Liverpool teammates, including Trent Alexander-Arnold, also shared heartfelt words.

"I’ve been … around him and his brother, his family, his amazing wife, his parents, his amazing three children. It’s truly, truly heartbreaking to wake up to news like that. It’s something that you would never, ever expect," Alexander-Arnold said.

"He was a very close friend, someone who lit up a room when he was in it. I shared the dressing room for five years [and have] amazing memories on and off the pitch with him. It goes without saying he will never be forgotten by anyone. He will live long in all our memories for the amazing man and player he was."

