The Mets And Rockies Both Wore Purple And It Sent People Through A Loop

Major League Baseball has a habit of really pissing off traditionalists, and they may have put a few of them in the hospital on Saturday during a game between the New York Mets and Colorado Rockies.

The two teams were playing at Citi Field for the second game of a three-game series on Saturday afternoon, but it was what the two teams were wearing that had everyone confused.

That's because while the Rockies were wearing their purple alternate jerseys, the Mets also had on their City Connect uniforms, which feature purple and gray.

Y'know, kind of like the Rockies' typical get-ups.

Once the game started, you could see just how bizarre it was to see both teams out there in purple.

As we already mentioned, those Mets uniforms are part of the MLB's City Connect series, which sees teams using all kinds of different uni colors that pay homage to some aspect of their home city. In the case of the Mets, the purple is a nod to New York's subway system.

It makes sense — it's also a subtle nod to the Mets' savior, Grimace — but it's still confusing.

At the very least, someone in the Mets camp should've said, "Hey, maybe we should shelve the purple uniforms when we play the only purple team in the league."

It's not a problem against 28 other teams, but when the Rockies are in town, maybe give it a break.

That's all well and good, but imagine turning that game on and seeing this. For at least a few seconds, you'd think you were in the lamest Twilight Zone of all time, until you realized what was going on.

I'm not a fan of those few seconds. There's nothing worse than staring at your TV trying to figure out which Big League team wears navy, light blue, and yellow uniforms until suddenly you look at the score bug and realize, holy hell, you're watching the Phillies.

So, let's honor teams' cities, but let's keep the colors consistent.