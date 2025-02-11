Mets Pitcher Has Idea Of How They Can Compete With The Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers have become the preeminent destination in Major League Baseball for Japanese players. Shohei Ohtani picked LA in free agency, Yoshinobu Yamamoto joined a few weeks later, then Roki Sasaki turned down 20+ organizations to join the Dodgers this offseason. Oh, and the next big Japanese free agent, Munetaka Murakami, who's expected to be posted in the 2025-2026, has already been photographed in Dodgers gear.

One of the other Japanese-born stars in MLB, New York Mets pitcher Kodai Senga, was recently asked what his team could do to compete with the Dodgers as the most desirable destination for incoming players. And his answer, while humorous, probably wasn't the most helpful suggestion for team owner Steve Cohen.

"Of course I would love to have some more [Japanese players] on the Mets," Senga said. "But the weather, the climate is nice there. That definitely played a part."

Senga paused, then told reporters his solution for the weather problem: "We need to build a roof."

Los Angeles Climate Helping Woo Free Agents?

Senga's right; the climate in New York is never going to help pull free agents, especially when they visit during the offseason in brutal Northeastern winters.

But it's not just the winter; summer in New York is also brutal. Humidity, heat, rain…the Mets have it all. All while the average gametime temperature at Dodger Stadium is 71.4 degrees with low humidity and a handful of rainouts in the last 25 years.

Obviously, that's not the only factor influencing Japanese players to choose LA. Proximity to Japan is a major factor, with a limitless number of "easy" non-stop flights to Tokyo from LAX. Not to mention the familiarity with other Japanese-born players already in the Dodgers organization.

Plus, there's the Dodgers recent history of success, the two World Series Championships in five years, and a commitment to winning and building depth. Senga saw that first hand after a series of disastrous outings in the 2024 NLCS.

With Murakami likely headed to MLB after the 2025 season, and Citi FIeld unlikely to add a roof, it might be more disappointment for Mets fans and more elation for Dodgers fans.