Steve Cohen's Cryptic Smoke Tease Ignites Mets Free-Agent Frenzy, Before Slamming Brakes

Mets fans aren't in the mood for jokes after brutal 2025 hangover.

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen decided to give fans in Flushing the ultimate tease on Thursday, posting a cryptic tweet amid a high-stakes pursuit for big-name free agents.

During what has felt like a not-so-Amazin' dry spell this offseason, the billionaire’s social media activity sent the fanbase into a tailspin.

The big fish on the Mets' radar has been star outfielder Kyle Tucker. Fans have been monitoring every flight path and rumor, and Cohen seemingly winked at the crowd this afternoon after going full "Conclave" with his messaging.

"Let me know when you see smoke," Cohen posted Thursday afternoon.

The tweet immediately sent portions of the fan base into a frenzy, with many expecting an atomic bombshell of news.

However, the excitement quickly curdled into a total dud as the hours passed without a formal announcement.

Cohen eventually returned to X to throw cold water on the fire.

"For those who don’t understand the pope election reference, we are waiting for a decision. That’s all I know," Cohen added later.

Cohen felt the need to clarify an obvious reference that most fans actually understood.

Don't Leave Fans Hanging, Steve

The desperation in Queens is palpable, and for good reason.

The 2025 season felt like a gut-punch for the franchise.

After a HOT 45-24 start that had them sitting atop the best record in baseball in mid-June, the Mets suffered one of the worst collapses in MLB history, finishing 83-79 and officially missing the postseason after being shutout by the Marlins on the final day.

That failure has loomed large over an offseason marked by the departures of franchise icons.

After losing Edwin Diaz and Pete Alonso to free agency (especially watching Alonso head to the Orioles), the Mets have been desperate for a "splash" signing to prove they are not retreating into a rebuild.

Specifically with Tucker, the pursuit has evolved into a high-stakes, three-team race between the Mets, the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

While the Mets have often been outmaneuvered lately, reports suggest they are finally being aggressive, allegedly outbidding teams with a short-term, high-AAV strategy.

Rumors around the Mets' offer suggest a deal worth upwards of $50 million per year over a three-to-four-year span.

However, the Blue Jays are reportedly dangling the security of a 10-year deal, leaving Tucker with a difficult choice: record-breaking annual pay in New York or long-term security in Toronto.

If this papal tease turns into a nothing-burger, Cohen might find the smoke rising from the fans instead of the chimney.

After that 2025 collapse, the Citi Field faithful have very little patience left for "cryptic" fun and games.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela