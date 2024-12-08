Mets Land Juan Soto With Jaw-Dropping Deal, Yankees Miss Big Time

Steve Cohen and the New York Mets' bags and bags of money successfully plucked Juan Soto from the New York Yankees.

The Juan Soto sweepstakes came to an end Sunday night as the star outfielder signed a huge offer with the Mets, totaling 15 years and $765 million.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Mets' deal — the largest in Major League Baseball and sports history — has no deferred money, like those greedy Dodgers deals.

Soto's annual salary will be $51 million. For 15 years.

A handful of teams were in the running to sign Soto, including the Dodgers and Red Sox. But the New York Yankees had the weight of the baseball world on their shoulders to bring the 26-year-old Soto back after reaching the World Series.

The Dominican was the most coveted name this offseason, and the Mets reeled him in to set themselves up for a hell of a future.

Juan Soto Becomes Face of the Mets With $765 Million Deal

With this signing, a palpable shift in excitement goes from the Bronx to Flushing.

The Yankees and Mets lost to the LA Dodgers this postseason, though the Mets put up more of a fight and delivered the better story.

Last postseason was something of a Cinderella story for the Mets, but rather than waiting until midnight to see if their carriage would turn into a pumpkin, the Mets purchased a Lamborghini.

Soto posted a 7.9 WAR for the Yankees in 2024, batting .288 with 41 home runs and 109 RBI.

The Mets now have Soto and 2024 NL MVP runner-up Francisco Lindor. The latter has the seventh-biggest contract in MLB with a 10-year, $341 million deal.

David Stearns, the 39-year-old president of baseball operations for the Mets, is taking big swings 14 months into the job. Owner Steve Cohen once again goes carte-blanche to boost all credibility for the Mets. But will the big spending work out this time for Cohen?

For the Bronx Bombers, Yankees fans are left to wonder how general manager Brian Cashman fumbled his only responsibility for the offseason.

The fans welcomed Juan Soto gladly in his lone year with the club, watching him play as a great complement to superstar Aaron Judge.

Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner reportedly upped his offer for Soto to $760 million. Now the Yankees get to watch the ‘little brother’ Mets team in New York eat their lunch, possibly to the tune of the next 15 years.

Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com