Mets Fallout: Pete Alonso's Wife Posts Emotional Goodbye To Fans

The Polar Bear is officially headed south.

In a shocking move and a miss by the Mets, slugger Pete Alonso signed a reported five-year, $155 million deal to join the Baltimore Orioles. And it's hard to believe Pete's gone.

Alonso's departure, along with the loss of closer Edwin Diaz to the Dodgers, has fueled calls in Flushing to oust President of Baseball Operations David Stearns.

While the Mets faithful were left reeling, Alonso’s wife, Haley, offered a heartfelt farewell to the fan base that supported the first baseman for years. In a social media post marking the end of their chapter in New York, Haley spoke about Pete's passion for the city.

"Those who’ve watched him over the years know that it’s undeniable that his love for the game absolutely radiates off him," Haley posted.

"I was also able to see everything Pete did behind the scenes that would never be talked about, written about or shared because they weren't done in the spotlight. As his wife I can say that Pete gave you everything he had, every single day."

She added that while his accolades are appreciated, she hopes his legacy is "how deeply he cared and how much of himself he poured into this game, this team and this city."

The couple "fell in love with New York City and lived in Manhattan for 6 years," and thanked the fans for their "passion. Sometimes glowing, sometimes ... spirited but always heartfelt."

Since his strong 2019 rookie season where he set an MLB rookie record with 53 home runs and won NL Rookie of the Year, Pete became a true fan favorite and a Flushing staple. The five-time All-Star and two-time Home Run Derby champion leaves as the Mets' all-time franchise home run leader.

Mets fans rallied behind him during slumps in 2023 and 2024, keeping the door open for a bounce-back year in 2025, where he slashed .272/.347/.524.

For the Amazin', the focus now pivots to the formidable core that remains, with superstars Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto poised to anchor the lineup and lead the team into a new era in Queens, post-Alonso.

