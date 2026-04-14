Think It's Easy To Buy A World Series? Just Look At The New York Mets Disastrous Start To 2026

There is a very real concern that there won't be a Major League Baseball season in 2027. Why? Because the collective bargaining agreement between the league and the MLB Players Association expires in December. And multiple reports have suggested that the league's owners are intent on adding a salary cap system to reduce their costs and increase franchise values.

The players have viewed a salary cap as a line in the sand, something they will not accept as it tamps down on potential earnings by artificially limiting an open market. But these upcoming labor negotiations are widely assumed to be different, in part due to teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets.

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Both organizations have ranked in the top five in total payroll each of the last five seasons, with the Mets ranking no lower than second over that timeframe. The two teams' total spending has been nearly identical, and New York one-upped the Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani contract by signing Juan Soto to the largest free agency deal in history after the 2024 season. These two teams are spending money to try and win. A lot of money.

They also happen to be playing a series in Los Angeles this week, with game one on Monday night serving as a distinct contrast between their styles, roster construction, and success in building a championship-caliber team.

New York Mets Struggling Mightily To Open 2026

The Dodgers shut out the Mets 4-0 on Monday night, handing New York their sixth straight loss and ensuring they spend another day in last place in the National League East. The Mets have been outscored on the season, with just 62 runs on offense while their pitching staff has allowed 69 runs.

LA, meanwhile, has a +39 run differential. The Dodgers lead baseball with 95 runs scored, while giving up just 56 runs to opposing offenses, two runs behind the Braves and Yankees. On Monday, the starting pitcher who shut down the Mets offense? Justin Wrobleski. The hero on offense? Outfielder Andy Pages, who broke the game open with a three-run homer in the bottom of the third inning.

Meanwhile, the Mets lineup managed to piece together just three total hits, while their aggressive approach allowed Wrobleski to get through eight shutout innings. It's one game out of 162, in mid-April, with Soto hurt and out of the lineup. Yet it demonstrates the structural issues and differences between the two organizations. The Dodgers were patient against David Peterson, forcing him to throw nearly 90 pitches in five innings. All told, Mets pitchers threw 149 pitches over nine innings. LA needed just 98.

Already, the Mets' slow start has impacted their playoff probabilities. Per Fangraphs, the Mets are now projected to finish with 86 wins, which would be a third place finish in their division. That's just a 65 percent chance to make the playoffs, with a 25 percent chance to win the East, and a 5.9 percent chance of winning the World Series. It's early, of course, New York's had some bad luck offensively, and Soto's return will help immensely. Still, it's not what you'd expect from a team with the second-highest payroll in the sport.

The Dodgers? They're projected to win their division by 18 games, have a 95+ percent chance of winning the West, and a 25 percent chance to win the World Series for a third year in a row. That's about as good as it gets for a projection in the middle of April.

Why such a big difference? The Mets continue to rank in the top two in total payroll. They have superstars like Soto, Bo Bichette and Francisco Lindor, as well as high-priced complimentary players like Marcus Semien, Jorge Polanco, Sean Manaea, and Luis Robert Jr. Why aren't they projected to run away from the competition?

Because money, while it helps a lot, doesn't fix everything. The Dodgers use their financial advantages, obviously, but they do it thoughtfully, carefully, and with intention. The Mets, meanwhile, seem to be throwing money around in hopes of finding something that works.

They spent $25 million per season on Sean Manaea before the 2025 season, only to make him a reliever a year later. They brought Semien in via trade from Texas, even though his offensive production has declined precipitously since the 2023 season. Bichette is getting $42 million this season, despite not having a four-win season since 2022 and the Mets decreasing his positional value by moving him to third base. While New York's farm system has been widely heralded for years, many of their top prospects have either been traded or failed to turn into consistent contributors. Francisco Alvarez has shown flashes, but hasn't played more than 100 games since 2023. Brett Baty has also been inconsistent and Bichette's signing left him without a set position, forcing him into a utility role. Mark Vientos seemed to turn a corner in 2024, but his production dipped in 2025, and he's now been moved to a part-time role at first base. Nolan McLean seems to already be delivering on his promise, but Jonah Tong didn't make the team out of spring training and hasn't impressed in AAA thus far.

That's where the Dodgers have excelled. Finding players that fit needs, getting the most out of their younger talent like Pages, uncovering hidden pitching depth through their organizational development programs, and avoiding contracts that blow up quickly. Blake Snell gets hurt? No problem, Justin Wrobleski can be moved back into the rotation. Roki Sasaki hasn't found his command at the big league level? Here's Emmett Sheehan to pick up the slack, with River Ryan waiting in the wings. Mookie Betts and Tommy Edman are hurt? Hyeseong Kim and top prospect Alex Freeland can fill in. Will Smith hits 30 and needs more rest? Dalton Rushing, former top 30 prospect, is on the bench.

And when they do spend, they do it well. Freddie Freeman, for example, got $162 million over six years, with much of it deferred. Bo Bichette got $126 million over three years. They lengthen games with tough at bats, have impressive bullpen depth, and can withstand injuries without falling off a cliff.

That's why the Dodgers have won back-to-back titles and the Mets missed the postseason last year, and have just one NLCS appearance to their names since Cohen took over. Money provides huge advantages. But only if it's used well. That's what the Dodgers have done, and what the Mets continue to search for.