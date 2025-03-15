Band Playing At United Center Damaged Michael Jordan's Championship Banners With Its Pyrotechnic Display

I'm not a big fan of fireworks. I feel like once you've seen one fireworks display, you've seen them all.

But, do you know what I love? Concert pyrotechnics.

I think good pyrotechnics can make a crappy band palatable. Like, if you made me sit through an hour and a half of Imagine Dragons, I'd be so pissed at you, but if they started shooting some flames in the air, I'd probably leave saying, "You know what? Those guys weren't too bad."

One act that loves some pyro is metal band Disturbed (admit it, as soon as you read that name in your head you went, "Ooh-Wa-Ah-Ah-Ah!").

The band known for songs like "Down With The Sickness," "10,000 Fists," and a great cover of Genesis' "Land Of Confusion," rolled into Chicago's United Center on March 8; the home arena for the Chicago Blackhawks, and crucially for this story, the Chicago Bulls.

As is the case in a lot of cities, the United Center rafters are home to some championship banners — including some belonging to the Michael Jordan-era Bulls, and those puppies don't get pulled down for concerts.

Disturbed did its thing, which included some massive pyrotechnics displays.

Big ones that were so intense they got one of the banners all twisted up

Yup, that'll do it.

According to Daily Mail, arena staff found that some of the banners were indeed damaged and that the intense heat from Distrubed's pyrotechnic display was to blame (of course, I'm not sure what else you could possibly blame).

The arena hoped to have the banners back in place this week, but it turns out they're still in the shop with a spokesperson from the United Center saying that they won't be back in their normal spots until after the NBA regular season comes to an end.

"United Center is currently working with the Bulls to explore options to repair these banners," United Center communications said in a statement. "While the banners will not be in place for the remainder of this season, we do anticipate them being back in place next season."

Alright, next time Disturbed pays a visit to the Windy City, the band might want to take those banners down just in case.