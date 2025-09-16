Memphis Coach Ryan Silverfield Takes Random, Weird Shot At Georgia

The Memphis Tigers have begun the season 3-0 and, at this moment in time, are on the list of non-Power Four programs that could sneak into the College Football Playoff. Based on head coach Ryan Silverfield's recent remarks, it's fair to say both he and the Tigers are a confident bunch.

So confident, in fact, Silverfield is throwing jabs at the school that has won two of the last four national championships: the Georgia Bulldogs.

During Monday's edition of ‘The Ryan Silverfield Radio Show,’ the head coach was asked about what the routine and process for his team looks like, specifically on Sundays, the day after a game.

Silverfield took that as an opportunity to use Georgia and the program's various off-the-field issues as an example.

"Generally, on a Sunday afternoon when we meet with the team, we do two things," Silverfield explained. "We always start off with not our standard, always start out with a negative. And not our standard is ‘Georgia wide receiver arrested for driving 900 miles per hour over the speed limit.’ That’s a weekly occurrence. So, that’s one we’ll show."

Kirby Smart's Georgia team has earned a bit of a reputation when it comes to operating vehicles, which is what Silverfield was alluding to.

Whether it be speeding and/or reckless driving charges, five Georgia football players were arrested in 2024 on charges involving a vehicle. In March 2025, Georgia wide receiver Nitro Tuggle was arrested for speeding (maximum limits) and reckless driving. Tuggle left the team, entered the transfer portal, and is now playing at Purdue.

As for Silverfield bringing up Georgia as an example, I suppose it's fair game because the facts are there, but it's also incredibly random.

The head coach has a high standard for his Tigers team, both on and off the field, but bringing the Bulldogs into the conversation out of thin air on a local radio show is a strange decision.

Memphis has a significant opportunity this Saturday with the Arkansas Razorbacks visiting town.