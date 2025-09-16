Memphis Coach Ryan Silverfield Takes Random, Weird Shot At Georgia

Ryan Silverfield couldn't help himself

PublishedUpdated

The Memphis Tigers have begun the season 3-0 and, at this moment in time, are on the list of non-Power Four programs that could sneak into the College Football Playoff. Based on head coach Ryan Silverfield's recent remarks, it's fair to say both he and the Tigers are a confident bunch.

So confident, in fact, Silverfield is throwing jabs at the school that has won two of the last four national championships: the Georgia Bulldogs.

During Monday's edition of ‘The Ryan Silverfield Radio Show,’ the head coach was asked about what the routine and process for his team looks like, specifically on Sundays, the day after a game. 

Silverfield took that as an opportunity to use Georgia and the program's various off-the-field issues as an example.

"Generally, on a Sunday afternoon when we meet with the team, we do two things," Silverfield explained. "We always start off with not our standard, always start out with a negative. And not our standard is ‘Georgia wide receiver arrested for driving 900 miles per hour over the speed limit.’ That’s a weekly occurrence. So, that’s one we’ll show."

Kirby Smart's Georgia team has earned a bit of a reputation when it comes to operating vehicles, which is what Silverfield was alluding to.

Whether it be speeding and/or reckless driving charges, five Georgia football players were arrested in 2024 on charges involving a vehicle. In March 2025, Georgia wide receiver Nitro Tuggle was arrested for speeding (maximum limits) and reckless driving. Tuggle left the team, entered the transfer portal, and is now playing at Purdue.

As for Silverfield bringing up Georgia as an example, I suppose it's fair game because the facts are there, but it's also incredibly random.

The head coach has a high standard for his Tigers team, both on and off the field, but bringing the Bulldogs into the conversation out of thin air on a local radio show is a strange decision.

Memphis has a significant opportunity this Saturday with the Arkansas Razorbacks visiting town.

Tags
Written by

Mark covers all sports at OutKick while keeping a close eye on the world of professional golf. He graduated from the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga before earning his master's degree in journalism from the University of Tennessee, but wants it on the record that he does not bleed orange. Before joining OutKick, he wrote for various outlets, including BroBible, SB Nation, and The Spun. Mark also wrote for the Chicago Cubs' Double-A affiliate in 2016, the year the curse was broken. Follow him on Twitter @itismarkharris.